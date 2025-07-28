Echostar Corporation Announces Conference Call For Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ) will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results on Friday, August 1, 2025, at noon Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's Investor Relations website .

To attend the call, please use the information below for dial-in access. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call."

Participant conference numbers: (877) 484-6065 (U.S.) and (201) 689-8846

Conference ID: 13755124

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

Participants may also click here to sign in up to 15 minutes before the call starts to receive a phone call that automatically joins them to the earnings call when it begins.

A live webcast will be available on EchoStar's Investor Relations website the day of the call. A webcast replay will also be available for 48 hours after the call.

EchoStar will distribute its financial results prior to the call, which will also be posted to the Investor Relations website .

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS ) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesONTM, and JUPITERTM brands.

©2025 EchoStar. Hughes, HughesNet, DISH, and Boost Mobile are registered trademarks of one or more affiliate companies of EchoStar Corp.

