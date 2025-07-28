Five Star Franchising Taps Wanda Hoegren To Be New Brand President Of Gotcha Covered

MENAFN - PR Newswire) No stranger to the world of franchising leadership, Hoegren has been a key executive within the Five Star Franchising platform since 2024, when she was named the VP of Operations for Gotcha Covered. Her promotion to Brand President punctuates a year of growth for the franchise, which now encompasses more than 160 locations.

"Over the past year, Wanda has really been in the trenches with the Gotcha Covered team, supporting daily logistics and helping our new and existing franchise owners flourish across the United States and Canada," said Chad Jones, COO and Co-founder for Five Star Franchising. "She's seen first-hand the unique opportunities available in this space, and has a clear vision to propel Gotcha Covered to the next level-cementing its status as the premier window treatment provider for consumers, and as a compelling opportunity for aspiring owners."

In her role as Brand President, Hoegren sets strategic direction for Gotcha Covered, developing and implementing strategies for long-term growth. The role encompasses all aspects of franchise operation, from financial analysis to marketing to customer service, with a dual focus on supporting franchise owners and ensuring consumer satisfaction.

"There's no doubt in my mind that Gotcha Covered is poised for significant growth-and my aim is to steward that growth by enhancing our national brand, by strengthening unit-level economics and by implementing scalable processes for franchise expansion," said Hoegren. "We're writing the next chapter for Gotcha Covered, and I'm happy to work alongside our internal team and our network of franchise owners to make it the best yet."

Gotcha Covered provides both homeowners and small businesses with a full range of blinds, shades, custom drapery and motorized window treatments, including integration with smart home systems. In 2025, the brand was featured as one of Entrepreneur's Top Franchises Under $150k. Additional information about the brand is available at gotchacovered . For information about franchising, visit href="" rel="nofollow" fivestarfranchisin .

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is the premier provider of custom window treatments in North America, offering solutions including blinds, draperies, shutters, smart home systems and much more. The company provides end-to-end consultation inspired by customer's needs and goals, and proudly celebrates 99% positive customer reviews. Franchising since 2009 and acquired by Five Star Franchising in 2021, Gotcha Covered is quickly growing across North America with more than 160 franchise locations. In 2025, Gotcha Covered was ranked as one of Entrepreneur's Top Franchises Under $150k, signaling a low-cost opportunity for potential owners. For more information, visit gotchacovered . To learn about franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit href="" rel="nofollow" fivestarfranchisin .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,500 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values - Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) - ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America four times, ranking #157 in 2024. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising .

SOURCE Gotcha Covered