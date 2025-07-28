U.S. Maritime Safety System Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Focus On Automatic Identification Systems, Navigation & Surveillance Systems Amid The US Coast Guard's Cybersecurity Ruling

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Maritime Safety System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By System Type (Automatic Identification Systems, Navigation & Surveillance Systems), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Maritime Safety System Market Trends

The U.S. maritime safety system market size was estimated at USD 7.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.63 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2033.

The U.S. coast guard has prioritized cybersecurity as a cornerstone of maritime safety, culminating in the final rule on Cybersecurity in the Marine Transportation System, effective July 2025.



This regulation mandates that U.S.-flagged vessels and facilities develop Cybersecurity Plans, designate Cybersecurity Officers, and establish protocols for incident response and recovery. The rule responds to a surge in cyber threats, including an 80% increase in ransomware incidents targeting maritime entities between 2022 and 2023. Notably, the 2024 Cyber Trends and Insights in the Marine Environment (CTIME) report highlighted vulnerabilities in ship-to-shore cranes manufactured in China, prompting enhanced supply chain scrutiny. These measures align with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) guidelines on cyber risk management, which advocate integrating cyber resilience into existing safety management systems.

To address a critical shortage of skilled mariners, the Maritime Administration (MARAD) has expanded educational initiatives, including the Military to Mariner (M2M) program and partnerships with six state maritime academies. As of January 2025, over 500 institutions offer maritime-related curricula, supported by MARAD's Centers of Excellence Program. This focus on education aims to replenish a workforce that has dwindled since World War II, when 243,000 mariners served compared to modern numbers. The Coast Guard further complements these efforts through its Maritime Cyber Readiness Branch, which trains personnel to address cyber-physical threats in operational technology systems.

Anticipating the rise of autonomous vessels, the U.S. collaborates with the IMO to develop a Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) Code, slated for finalization in 2026. While not yet mandatory, the code outlines safety protocols for remotely operated and fully autonomous ships, emphasizing collision avoidance and emergency override systems.

The Coast Guard's Marine Transportation Systems Specialists Cyber (MTSS-C) now advise districts on integrating autonomous technologies, reflecting a shift toward human-machine collaboration in navigation. These efforts ensure that regulatory frameworks evolve alongside advancements in artificial intelligence and satellite-based dynamic routing systems.

Modern risk management increasingly relies on IoT-enabled sensors and real-time data analytics to preempt operational failures. The 2025 cybersecurity regulations require facilities to deploy systems that monitor container conditions (e.g., temperature, pressure) and detect anomalies indicative of leaks or fires. Coast Guard Cyber Protection Teams (CPTs) reported a 60.1% success rate in brute-force password cracking during 2023 missions, underscoring the need for robust access controls. Ports have also adopted AI-driven predictive analytics to optimize traffic flow and reduce collision risks, contributing to a 22% decline in reported marine incidents since 2022.

