Bitget Wallet Becomes First To Enable Plasma Testnet Token Claims With Exclusive Early Access Allocation

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has become the first wallet to support test token claiming for the Plasma testnet through its integrated Faucet Center, offering users streamlined access to emerging blockchain ecosystems. The wallet also provides exclusive early access through higher testnet token allocations, reinforcing its role as a key gateway for early-stage participation.

Users can claim 1 testnet XPL token every 24 hours by maintaining a minimum balance of $10 within Bitget Wallet, and no onchain interaction with Plasma is required. This low-barrier approach positions Bitget Wallet as a leading access point for early adopters seeking exposure to Plasma's high-throughput Layer 1 network.

Plasma is designed to serve as a scalable blockchain infrastructure for stablecoin payments. Claiming is facilitated through Plasma's dedicated faucet page, enabling users to deploy XPL tokens across testnet applications and protocols. Bitget Wallet's integration simplifies access and may improve users' eligibility for early ecosystem incentives.

In parallel, Bitget Wallet has also enhanced its support for the Pharos testnet. The daily claim limit for Pharos test tokens has been increased to 0.3 tokens per day, expanding user access to the DeFi-focused chain's development environment. Both Plasma and Pharos testnet campaigns are exclusively accessible via Bitget Wallet, which continues to expand its Faucet Center to reduce entry friction for users exploring nascent blockchain networks.

"Lowering barriers to blockchain experimentation is core to our mission," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet . "By offering seamless faucet access and early exposure to high-potential projects, we're helping users find their edge in an increasingly competitive onchain environment." The Plasma faucet campaign runs from July 28 to August 28 , with 200,000 XPL tokens allocated for distribution exclusively through Bitget Wallet's Faucet Center.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

