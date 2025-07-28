U.S. Surgical Laser Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Rising Surgical Volumes And Demand For Minimally Invasive Care Drive Growth

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Surgical Laser Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Solid State Lasers, Gas Laser System, Diode Laser System), By Application, By Rental Offering, By End Use, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. surgical laser rental market is poised for significant growth, with a valuation of USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and a projected reach of USD 7.3 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2033

The market growth is propelled by an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, a rise in surgical volumes, and the prohibitive costs associated with laser equipment ownership. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers increasingly prefer renting to reduce capital expenditures while still accessing cutting-edge technology. Technological innovations such as diode and CO2 lasers contribute significantly to improving treatment precision and patient outcomes, further boosting the market.

Chronic conditions, including cancer and urological disorders, are spurring a demand for laser-assisted surgeries. Flexible rental models, coupled with maintenance-inclusive contracts, further catalyze market expansion. Surgical lasers span several medical specialties, including dermatology, urology, ophthalmology, dentistry, and general surgery. Purchasing these systems can be financially daunting, with costs ranging from USD 100,000 to USD 500,000, especially for smaller clinics and ASCs. Renting remains a financially viable alternative, offering access to advanced technology without upfront capital expenditure.

For healthcare providers, the ability to upgrade or switch technologies easily is crucial in the rapidly innovating medical landscape. Rental agreements often come with bundled services such as installation, operator training, technical support, regular maintenance, and compliance assurance, thereby reducing logistical and regulatory burdens. This model is particularly appealing in outpatient and ASC settings where efficiency and cost management are paramount. The shift of more surgical procedures from inpatient to outpatient care further accelerates the demand for rental options.

The aesthetic sector, particularly in dermatology and cosmetic clinics, heavily relies on laser technologies for skin resurfacing, hair removal, tattoo removal, and acne treatment. Given the rapidly evolving nature of aesthetic technology and shifting patient preferences, renting the latest devices rather than outright purchase is preferred. Companies like Mobile Med Surgical Inc. have been pivotal since 1986, offering a diverse range of surgical lasers and specialty equipment for rental in Southern California.

In addition to the dermatology sector, urology and ophthalmology segments increasingly rely on laser rentals for procedures such as kidney stone fragmentation, prostate treatments, and vision correction surgeries. These advanced technologies ensure precision and safety, providing a financial edge to healthcare providers by allowing adoption while effectively managing financial risks and optimizing cash flow.

