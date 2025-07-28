U.S. Surgical Laser Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Rising Surgical Volumes And Demand For Minimally Invasive Care Drive Growth
|No. of Pages
|75
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$7.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Companies Featured
- Agiliti Mobile Med Surgical Inc. Monarch Laser Services South Bay Laser Rental Premier Laser Partners Laser Surgical of Florida, Inc. Texas Laser Source Ventura Medical Solutions (VMS Biomedical) Advanced Surgical Technologies (AST) LASErent
U.S. Surgical Laser Rental Market Report Segmentation
Type Outlook (2021 - 2033)
- Solid State Lasers Thulium Fiber Lasers (TFLs) Holium:YAG (Ho:YAG) Lasers Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd: YAG Lasers) Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Er: YAG Lasers) Ruby Laser Systems Gas Laser Systems (CO2, Excimer, Helium, Others) Diode Laser Systems Others
Application Outlook (2021 - 2033)
- Surgical Urology Surgery Gynecology Surgery ENT/Otolaryngology General Surgery Dentistry Ophthalmology Others
Rental Offering Outlook (2021 - 2033)
- Short Term Rentals Long Term Rentals
End Use Outlook (2021 - 2033)
- Inpatient Facilities Outpatient Facilities
U.S. Surgical Laser Rental Market
