CMG Appoints Vipin Khullar As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the“Company”) (TSX: CMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vipin Khullar as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. This leadership addition marks a major step in CMG's continued evolution, adding key expertise to support the execution of the company's growth strategy.

“I am excited to welcome Vipin to the team,” said CMG CEO Pramod Jain.“At a pivotal moment in our evolution, he brings an exceptional blend of strategic insight and operational depth along with a proven track record of success. As we continue to scale and pursue ambitious growth through acquisitions, his financial leadership will be critical in ensuring disciplined execution and long-term value creation. His reputation as a collaborative and forward-thinking leader makes him an exceptional addition to our executive team, and I am confident that he will play an integral part in shaping CMG's future.”

Mr. Khullar joins CMG from the Perseus Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., where he most recently served as CFO. During his tenure, he led Perseus' portfolio of vertical market software businesses, driving acquisitions, integration, financial discipline, and long-term value creation. Prior to Constellation Software Inc., he held various finance leadership positions with IBM Canada.

“I am honored to step into this role at such a critical time in CMG's transformation journey,” said Vipin Khullar.“With strong scientific credibility, global customer trust, and a bold CMG 4.0 strategy, this role offers an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of a company built on an exceptionally solid foundation. I look forward to applying my experience to support its next phase of growth, scaling acquisition capabilities and driving long-term value.”

As part of this leadership evolution, Sandra Balic, who has served as CMG's CFO, will transition to the role of Vice President, Finance. Sandra has been a steady and trusted leader in CMG's journey, ensuring strong financial controls, compliance, and governance through a complex transformation. She will continue to play a critical leadership role overseeing financial reporting and public company compliance and will work closely with Mr. Khullar as CMG scales its finance capabilities.

Mr. Khullar holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from Toronto Metropolitan University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. He will be based out of Toronto, Ontario.

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo, Stavanger, and Kaiserslautern. For more information, please visit .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "aims", "intend", "can", "goal", "seek", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will", and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are detailed in the companies' public filings.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT: For investor inquiries, please contact: Kim MacEachern Director, Investor Relations ... For media inquiries, please contact: ...