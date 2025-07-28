Guardian Capital Announces Fund Name Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (the“”), the manager of Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund (the“”) (TSX: GCSC), today announced that it will change the name of the Fund effective August 1, 2025 to Guardian Canadian Diversified Core Equity Fund (the“”). There are no changes to the investment objective, strategies or management of the Fund associated with the Name Change.

It is anticipated that the Name Change will be reflected on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“ TSX ”) when the market opens on August 1, 2025. There will be no change to the ticker symbol (TSX: GCSC) or CUSIP number of the Fund associated with the Name Change.

In addition to its Unhedged ETF Units, the Fund also offers Series A (GCG 586), Series F (GCG 686) and Series I (GCG 486) mutual fund units.

For further information regarding the Fund, please visit .

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of March 31, 2025, Guardian had C$167.2 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.2 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Mark Noble

Telephone: +1-416-350-8109

Email: ...

Guardian Capital LP

Commerce Court West

Suite 2700, 199 Bay Street

PO Box 201 Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E8

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“outlook”,“objective”,“may”,“will”,“would”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“should”,“plan”,“continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs and is based on information currently available. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Although the Manager believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Manager's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, military conflicts in various parts of the world, the failure to satisfy any applicable stock exchange requirements, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Fund's prospectus and the disclosure documents filed by the Manager with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces and territories of Canada and available at The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented as of the preparation date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Manager's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. The Manager undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Capital Funds or Guardian Capital ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in Guardian Capital Funds or Guardian Capital ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an exchange-traded fund on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the exchange-traded fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

All trademarks, registered and unregistered, are owned by Guardian Capital Group Limited and are used under licence.