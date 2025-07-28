Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Playboy To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 12, 2025


2025-07-28 07:03:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (the“Company” or“Playboy”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company, and one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, after the U.S. stock market closes. Playboy management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast that same day at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 877-423-9813 (Conference ID: 13754923) or by joining the live webcast on Playboy's investor relations website at investors.playboy.com . An audio replay of the webcast will be available on Playboy's investor relations website following the call under“Events & Presentations”.

About Playboy, Inc.
Playboy is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. Playboy is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. Playboy's mission-to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure-builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right.

Contact:
Investors: FNK IR – Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA – ...
Media: ...


