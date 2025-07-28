Dermatologists Top The List As Key Influencers In Patients' Cosmetic Procedure Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2025 ASDS Consumer Survey on Cosmetic Dermatologic Procedures revealed that 70% of survey respondents are considering a cosmetic procedure. Nearly half indicated that a provider's social media presence impacts their decision to schedule an appointment, and 94% use rate and review websites to choose a provider.

Schaumburg, IL, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery's (ASDS) 2025 Consumer Survey on Cosmetic Dermatologic Procedures , dermatologists remain the leading influencers for cosmetic procedures and skin care choices. This data, collected from over 3,500 consumers nationwide, reveals that 7 out of 10 are considering a cosmetic procedure, with dermatologists preferred for their expertise and proven results.

“We are excited to share demographic data with this year's survey, which helps us better understand what drives patient decision-making around cosmetic treatments,” said ASDS President M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA.“Dermatologists are the physician of choice in 12 procedure categories and receive 95% or higher overall patient satisfaction in 8 of 15 treatments; reflective of ASDS members' history of innovation and mission of providing exceptional patient care.”

Consumers' Considerations Around Cosmetic Procedures

Respondents cited four top motivations, which have remained consistent over the years:



To feel more confident.

To look as young as they feel for their age (most common in adults aged 35-54).

To appear more attractive (most common in the 25-54 age range). To reward themselves.

The most bothersome areas of concern – females more than males, especially those aged 25-44 – have been consistent for the last eight surveys:



85% – Excess weight on any part of the body

78% – Skin texture and/or discoloration

78% – Lines and wrinkles around and under the eyes

77% – Excess fat under the chin / neck 73% – Lines, wrinkles and folds on the mid-face (new top concern in 2025)

Laser and injectable treatments continue to remain popular over the years of the survey. In 2025, chemical peels, laser hair removal and treatments to reduce facial redness rounded out the top five categories. While female interest leads in almost all these procedures, males are more commonly interested in reducing facial redness and improving skin tone than females (43% versus 35%).

Although many consumers are bothered by various aesthetic concerns and are interested in a variety of procedures, they are waiting to proceed with a treatment. Cost (24%) and pain (14%) are consistently the top reasons for their hesitation. Side effects and safety (16%) made this list in 2023 and continues to emerge as a top factor, ranked higher by consumers in the Northeast for 2025. 11% of survey respondents are concerned they may not obtain their desired results.

The growing number of media stories highlighting adverse events emphasizes the importance of the Society's efforts to educate patients on the expertise of ASDS members and ASDSA's continued advocacy for patient safety and provider transparency.

Influencing Factors

The survey found that the cost of a procedure is a leading factor in selecting a provider, reflective of the current economic environment, particularly for consumers over age 65. The specialty in which the physician is board certified (e.g., dermatology, cosmetic surgery, plastic surgery, etc.), referral by a physician and level of licensure ranked the highest in driving consumer influence. This reflects the Society's mission for a physician-led medical team and demonstrates that credentials matter when consumers are selecting a provider.

Additionally, social media and rate and review sites are increasingly shaping consumers' skin health decisions. Social media continues to have a strong impact on influencing followers to become patients and engage with their providers. The 2025 data revealed that nearly half of consumers say a provider's social media presence impacts their decision to schedule an appointment, and 74% of consumers follow the social media of the provider they are seeing or consider seeing. 94% of survey respondents shared that rate and review websites impact their decision when selecting a provider.

To read the full report, including consumer satisfaction in specific treatment categories, visit asds.net/Consumer-Survey .

