Cannara Biotech Delivers Highest Revenue And Profitability Since Inception In Fiscal Q3 2025
|Province
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Variance
|Quebec
|12.3%
|12.8%
|-4.0%
|Ontario
|2.9%
|2.9%
|0%
|Alberta
|2.6%
|2.7%
|-3.7%
|British Columbia
|1.7%
|1.5%
|+13.3%
|Saskatchewan
|1.5%
|1.0%
|+50.0%
|Manitoba
|0.6%
|0.6%
|0%
|Nova Scotia
|0.4%
|0.5%
|-20.0%
Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024 Market Share by Province 3
Comparable Period
The table below presents the Company's national and provincial market share for the most recent completed quarter, along with a comparison to the same period of prior year.
|Province
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|Variance
|Quebec
|12.3%
|9.7%
|+26.8%
|Ontario
|2.9%
|2.9%
|0%
|Alberta
|2.6%
|3.1%
|-16.1%
|British Columbia
|1.7%
|0.8%
|+112.5%
|Saskatchewan
|1.5%
|0.4%
|+275%
|Manitoba
|0.6%
|NA
|NA
|Nova Scotia
|0.4%
|NA
|NA
3 As reported by Hifyre data for the periods of March 2024 to May 2024, December 2024 to February 2025 and March 2025 to May 2025 in all listed provinces excluding Quebec where Weed Crawler was deemed more accurate, and Nova Scotia where NSLC wholesale data was deemed to be more accurate.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three-month periods ended
|Nine-month periods ended
|Selected Financial Highlights
| May 31,
2025
| May 31,
2024
| May 31,
2025
| May 31,
2024
|Financial Summary
|Net revenue1
|$
|27,268,032
|$
|19,475,137
|$
|78,681,871
|$
|58,563,040
|Other income
|64,853
|69,779
|307,585
|148,373
|Total revenues
|27,332,885
|19,544,916
|78,989,456
|58,711,413
|Gross profit, before fair value adjustments
|12,057,743
|5,747,047
|32,672,116
|20,824,040
|Gross profit
|12,882,763
|6,958,256
|35,017,236
|19,334,110
|Operating expenses
|6,118,036
|3,404,212
|18,143,204
|14,300,967
|Operating income
|6,764,727
|3,554,044
|16,874,032
|5,033,143
|Net finance expense
|972,377
|1,530,658
|3,318,384
|4,349,098
|Net income before income taxes
|5,792,350
|2,023,386
|13,555,648
|684,045
|Net income
|4,142,169
|2,023,386
|9,762,573
|684,045
|Adjusted EBITDA2
|7,600,525
|2,776,397
|20,684,044
|11,447,529
|Percentages of Total revenues
|Gross profit, before fair value adjustments as a percentage of Total revenues3
|44%
|29%
|41%
|35%
|Gross profit as a percentage of Total revenues4
|47%
|36%
|44%
|33%
|Operating income as a percentage of Total revenues5
|25%
|18%
|21%
|9%
|Net income before income taxes as a percentage of Total revenues6
|21%
|10%
|17%
|1%
|Net income as a percentage of Total revenues7
|15%
|10%
|12%
|1%
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Total revenues8
|28%
|14%
|26%
|19%
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.01
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.01
|May 31, 2025
|August 31, 2024
|Cash
|$
|14,407,569
|$
|6,620,387
|Accounts receivable
|14,087,899
|13,036,873
|Biological assets
|7,403,862
|6,649,591
|Inventory
|41,588,100
|33,423,515
|Working capital9
|49,385,349
|40,471,844
|Total assets
|170,087,355
|154,719,973
|Total current liabilities
|34,616,948
|27,002,000
|Total non-current liabilities
|36,877,001
|39,766,484
|Net assets
|98,593,406
|87,951,489
|Free cash flow for the quarter ended10
|11,695,142
|2,693,427
|1
|Net revenue includes revenue from sale of goods, net of excise taxes and lease revenues.
|2
|Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.
|3
|Gross profit before fair value adjustments as a percentage of Total revenues is a supplementary financial ratio. For more details see the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section of this news release.
|4
|Gross profit as a percentage of Total revenues is a supplementary financial ratio. For more details see the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section of this news release.
|5
|Operating income as a percentage of Total revenues is a supplementary financial ratio. For more details see the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section of this news release.
|6
|Net income before income taxes as a percentage of Total revenues is a supplementary financial ratio. For more details see the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section of this news release.
|7
|Net income as a percentage of Total revenues is a supplementary financial ratio. For more details see the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section of this news release.
|8
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Total revenues is a non-GAAP financial ratio. For more details see the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section of this news release.
|9
|Working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more details see the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section of this news release.
|10
|Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more details see the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section of this news release.
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“ IFRS ”). Cannara uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. National Instrument 52-112 respecting Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“ NI 52-112 ”) prescribes disclosure requirements that apply to the following types of measures used by the Company: (i) non-GAAP financial measures and (ii) non-GAAP and other supplementary financial ratios. In this news release, the following non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP and other supplementary financial ratios and segment measures are used by the Company are used by the Company: adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, working capital, gross profit before fair value adjustments as a percentage of net revenue, gross profit as a percentage of net revenue, operating income as a percentage of net revenue, and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. There are no total of segments measures included in this press release. Additional details for these non-GAAP and other financial measures can be found in the section entitled“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” of Cannara's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2025, which is posted on Cannara's website at and filed on SEDAR+ at . Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are provided below. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations as they provide key metrics of its performance. These measures are not recognized under IFRS, do not have any standardized meanings prescribed under IFRS and may differ from similar computations as reported by other issuers, and accordingly may not be comparable. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP Measure and can be reconciled with net income, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, as detailed below.
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues is a non-GAAP financial ratio, determined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.
|Three-month periods ended
|Nine-month periods ended
|Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA
| May 31,
2025
| May 31,
2024
| May 31,
2025
| May 31,
2024
|Net income
|$
|4,142,169
|$
|2,023,386
|$
|9,762,573
|684,045
|Adjustments:
|Changes in fair value of inventory sold
|6,511,629
|5,137,341
|19,285,605
|17,161,049
|Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
|(7,336,649)
|(6,348,550)
|(21,630,725)
|(15,671,119)
|Amortization, including amortization in cost of good sold
|1,194,959
|1,785,153
|4,240,409
|4,134,592
|Write-down of inventory to net realizable value
|204,596
|283,244
|1,035,679
|1,206,613
|Gain on disposal of asset held for sale
|-
|(2,039,007)
|-
|(2,039,007)
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use asset
|(1,509)
|-
|(300)
|5,380
|Share-based compensation
|262,772
|404,172
|879,344
|1,616,878
|Net finance expense
|972,377
|1,530,658
|3,318,384
|4,349,098
|Income taxes
|1,650,181
|-
|3,793,075
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|7,600,525
|$
|2,776,397
|$
|20,684,044
|$
|11,447,529
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Total revenues **
|28%
|14%
|26%
|19%
|*Non-GAAP financial measure
|**Non-GAAP financial ratio
NON-GAAP MEASURES, NON-GAAP RATIOS AND SEGMENT MEASURES
Reconciliation of free cash flow
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and can be reconciled with Cash from operating activities, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, as detailed below.
|Three-month periods ended
|Nine-month periods ended
|Reconciliation of free cash flow
| May 31,
2025
| May 31,
2024
| May 31,
2025
| May 31,
2024
|Cash from operating activities
|$
|13,901,855
|$
|4,325,380
|$
|17,186,288
|$
|7,496,392
|Adjustment:
|Capital expenditures
|2,206,713
|3,082,853
|4,892,715
|6,975,869
|Free cash flow*
|$
|11,695,142
|$
|1,242,527
|$
|12,293,573
|$
|520,523
|*Non-GAAP financial measure
Reconciliation of working capital
Working capital is a non-GAAP Measure and can be reconciled with total current assets and total current liabilities, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, as detailed below.
|Reconciliation of working capital
|As at May 31, 2025
|As at August 31, 2024
|Total current assets
|$
|84,002,297
|$
|67,473,844
|Total current liabilities
|34,616,948
|27,002,000
|Working capital*
|$
|49,385,349
|$
|40,471,844
|*Non-GAAP financial measure
PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED QUARTERLY EVENTS
June 2025 – Brand of the Year Award
On June 18, 2025, the Company announced it had been honoured with two awards at the 6th Annual Grow Up Awards Gala held in Toronto on May 28, 2025. The Company's Tribal brand was named Brand of the Year, and its Nugz Häpple product was awarded the Accessory of the Year prize. The Grow Up Awards Gala is a nationally recognized event celebrating outstanding achievement in the Canadian cannabis industry
June 2025 – Reduced Interest Rate on BMO Credit Facility
On June 18, 2025, the Company announced it had completed an agreement to amend and restate its existing credit agreement with BMO acting as administrative agent, lead arranger, syndication agent and sole bookrunner (the“ Restated Credit Facility ”) to obtain a total reduction of 50 basis points in the interest rate spread. This reduction was achieved in two stages: an initial 25 basis point decrease secured through an amendment to the credit agreement, followed by an additional 25 basis point reduction triggered by the Company's successful achievement of certain covenant thresholds as of Q2 2025 (ended February 28, 2025). As a result, Cannara's overall cost of debt on its credit facility reduced from over 8% in 2024 to now below 6%, underscoring its strong financial performance and disciplined approach to capital structure management.
Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company achieved a further 25 basis point interest rate reduction after meeting key covenant thresholds as of Q3 2025, resulting in the full additional savings to be realized in reduced interest expense going forward.
In addition, as of March 2025, the Company successfully met key covenant thresholds under its credit agreement with BMO, eliminating the need for the limited recourse guarantee previously provided by a related party. This milestone reduced annual interest expense by $375,000, strengthening Cannara's capital structure and lowering its cost of debt.
A copy of the Restated Credit Facility has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
June 2025 – Olymbec Convertible Debenture Repayment
On June 18, 2025, the Company concurrently announced it had made a $1 million repayment against the convertible debenture originally issued on June 21, 2021, as amended on August 31, 2023, and January 30, 2024, in the total initial principal amount of $5.7 million (the“ Olymbec Convertible Debenture ”). This repayment aligns with Cannara's disciplined approach to capital management and reflects its commitment to reducing leverage while maintaining financial flexibility.
A copy of the Olymbec Convertible Debenture (as amended and restated) has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS AND OTHER EVENTS
Capital Transactions
During Q3 2025, the Company granted 100,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.25 and 84,400 stock options at an exercise price of $1.80 to employees subject to certain vesting and conditions in accordance with the Company's employee share option plan. The Company also granted 22,500 RSUs without performance conditions and exercisable for no consideration, which will vest in 2 years, to a board member.
Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company granted 7,500 stock options at an exercise price of $1.80 to employees subject to certain vesting and conditions in accordance with the Company's employee share option plan and expiring in 7 years.
CONTACT
| Nicholas Sosiak, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
...
| Zohar Krivorot
President & Chief Executive Officer
...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ABOUT CANNARA
Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE ) (OTCQB: LOVFF ) (FRA: 8CB0 ), is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit .
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING“FORWARD-LOOKING” INFORMATION
This news release may contain“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (“ forward-looking statements ”). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, the Company and its operations, its projections or estimates about its future business operations, its planned expansion activities, anticipated product offerings, the adequacy of its financial resources, the ability to adhere to financial and other covenants under lending agreements, future economic performance, and the Company's ability to become a leader in the field of cannabis cultivation, production, and sales.
In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans,”“expects” or“does not expect,”“is expected,”“budget,”“scheduled,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“intends,”“anticipates” or“does not anticipate,” or“believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may,”“could,”“would,”“might” or“will be taken,”“occur” or“be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. In this document, certain forward-looking statements are identified by words including“may,”“future,”“expected,”“intends” and“estimates.” By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail under“Risk Factors” in the Company's AIF available on SEDAR+ at and under the“Investor Area” section of our website at
Other risks not presently known to the Company or that the Company believes are not significant could also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning the availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, as well as customer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment