Sable Announces Termination Of Don Julio Project Earn-In Agreement With South32 And Highlights Exploration Upside In Four Identified Porphyry Targets

Ruben Padilla, Sable's President and CEO, stated:

“We truly appreciate the support of South32 in the advancement of the Don Julio project over the past four years. South32 funded 12,717 metres of reconnaissance drilling and detailed geophysical and geochemical studies, as well as the construction of all necessary road infrastructure, resulting in the discovery of a cluster of four mineralized porphyry centres.

The Don Julio mineral system was identified by Sable in 2018 as a result of an exploration strategy aimed at identifying large, underexplored mineral systems along gaps and potential extensions of well-endowed mineral belts in Argentina. Six years later, the Miocene Central Andes, which extend into the San Juan Province, have become one of the prime exploration jurisdictions in the search for large, porphyry-related Cu-Au-Mo deposits. Sable has regained 100% control over the large Don Julio land package, with improved geological understanding and four confirmed targets, supporting potential to host multi-million tonne Cu-Au-Mo porphyries, presently ready for follow-up drilling.”

From a regional point of view, work advanced by Sable and by its neighbour, Minsud Resources Corp. (“Minsud”) (also funded by South32), is revealing a new, emerging mineral district in San Juan Province. The new“Chita” district (Figure 1) includes the historic Chita Cu porphyry deposit, the recently discovered Chinchillones polymetallic deposit, and all the targets within Sable's Don Julio project.







Figure 1 . On the left, a map showing the known extension of the Central Andes Miocene Mineral Belt in Argentina's San Juan Province and known ore deposits, including Sable's projects and the emerging Chita porphyry district. On the right, deposits and targets of the Chita district are highlighted, in relation to the properties of Sable and Minsud1.

Description of the Don Julio Project Targets

Technical work, funded by South32 and carried out by Sable, from 2021 to 2025, generated multiple exploration targets, at least five of which remain open for additional drilling. Three of these targets La Gringa, El Morro and Punta Cana, are Cu-Au or Cu-Mo porphyries which are immediately ready for follow-up drilling. The Tocota Au-Cu porphyry is ready for its inaugural drill campaign.









Figure 2 . Plan view of the extent of the Don Julio lithocap and the location of the La Gringa and Morro porphyry occurrences.

Gringa – El Morro Targets

La Gringa and El Morro targets are located at the northern and southern limits, respectively, of the large, outcropping root zone of a Miocene lithocap. Known outcropping Cu-Au occurrences are related to high sulfidation mineralization (Figure 2). Initial drilling tested a possible connection at depth with Cu-Au-Mo porphyry mineralization in two areas, where early quartz veinlets and magmatic-hydrothermal breccias were overprinted by advanced argillic alteration and high-sulfidation mineralization. Large parts of the surface geology between La Gringa and El Morro are covered by thin layers of post-mineral volcanics and Quaternary gravels.

Nine drill holes have partially explored the La Gringa target. Several of these drill holes have encountered strong potassic alteration with B-type veinlets containing molybdenum mineralization typical of the margins of well-mineralized Cu-Au-Mo porphyry centers. Some of the most significant results include2:

DJ-DH-22-11

305m @ 139 ppm Mo; 0.091% Cu; and 0.95 g/t Ag from 528.0 to 833.0m

DJ-DH-22-15

157m @ 319 ppm Mo and 0.068% Cu from 844.0 to 1,001m

DJ-DH-22-07

61.9m @ 0.16% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au and 1.5 g/t Ag from 28.5 to 90.4m

125.0m @ 107.3 ppm Mo from 675.0 to 800.0m

Three of the drill holes completed at the southern limit of La Gringa, targeted mineralization below Quaternary gravel cover and intercepted high-grade Cu-Au-Ag high-sulfidation mineralization hosted by fault zones and magmatic-hydrothermal breccias:

DJ-DH-22-12

11.1m @ 1.61% Cu; 19.1 g/t Ag; 0.38 g/t Au from 53.0 to @ 0.54% Cu; 6.81 g/t Ag; 0.95 g/t Au from 149.0 to 162.7m

The El Morro Target is located 2.5 km south of La Gringa. El Morro shows extensive alteration and positive geochemistry. One hole was completed in 2024, demonstrating the existence of porphyry mineralization with potassic alteration and molybdenum-bearing B-type veinlets, probably related to a large porphyry system that includes the La Gringa porphyry zone:

DJ-DH-24-23

245m @ 114 ppm Mo from 397.2m

Punta Cana Target

Punta Cana is another Miocene Cu-Au porphyry centre discovered by Sable's technical team in 2021. Only three holes have been drilled at this target with all holes intercepting significant mineralization as demonstrated by the following intercepts2:

DJ-DH-22-06

75.25m @ 14.08 g/t Ag; 0.11 g/t Au; 0.12% Cu from 324.0 to 399.25

DJ-DH-22-08

403m @ 0.12 g/t Au; 3.65 g/t Ag; 0.077% Cu from 150.0m to 553.0m

DJ-DH-23-16

156.0m @ 6.39 g/t Ag; 0.11 g/t Au; 0.086% Cu; 32 ppm Mo from 281.0 to 437.0m

Tocota Target

The Tocota porphyry was discovered by Sable in 2022. Outcropping Miocene diorites show porphyry-style veinlets and have returned values up to 0.3 g/t Au and 0.3% Cu. The Tocota target has yet to be drilled and is now prepared for initial drill testing.

Pumas Target

The Pumas target is located 21 km southeast of the main Don Julio cluster. It was discovered in 2019 as part of Sable's regional exploration work. Pumas is an intrusion-related Cu-Au-Ag-Mo target that has been explored by rock sampling, soil sampling, and trenching. Below are some of the most attractive values found during trenching2:

TLP-08

31.4m @ 0.3 g/t AuEq and 9m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq

TLP-09

35.2m @ 0.71 g/t AuEq

TLP-012

33.4m @ 0.35 g/t AuEq

Exploration Summary for the Don Julio Project

The Don Julio Cluster of porphyry targets covers an area of approximately 10 x 12 km (120 km sq.). The understanding of the geology and mineral potential of this large area required various years of exploration and the construction of various kilometres of roads and extensive geological, geochemical, and geophysical work, including:



3,100m drilling in 2018 (funded by Sable)

12,717m drilling 2022-2025 (funded by South 32)

450 line-km Magnetic survey

25 line-km IP survey

3,029 rock samples

1,085 terraspec samples

1,458 soil samples

242 talus samples

35 geochronology samples Extensive geological, alteration, and structural mapping throughout the property

Sable's Don Julio property (69,350 hectares) is situated along the highly endowed Central Andes Miocene Mineral Belt, which contains large Cu-Au (Mo, Ag) porphyry mineral centers, including the Vicuña, Los Azules, Altar, and El Pachon porphyry district. Sable plans to use its in-house porphyry exploration expertise and extensive Don Julio's database to leverage advanced targeting and follow-up drilling at this Tier One exploration asset.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan Province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

