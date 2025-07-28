Immutable Holdings Announces Strategic Update On HBAR Treasury Strategy Also Management Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (Cboe Canada: HOLD; OTCQB: IHDLF) (“” or the“”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, today announced a series of strategic initiatives, including the advancement of its HBAR corporate treasury approach, as well as senior management changes to support its evolving business.

Strategic Update: Advancing a HBAR Treasury and Broader Digital Asset Opportunities

In 2025, among other strategic initiatives, Immutable began developing a digital asset treasury approach focused on assets such as hbar tokens (“ HBAR ”), the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera network. This effort has been executed through Immutable Asset Management LLC (“ IAM ”), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, which currently holds over 48 million HBAR as of the date of this release. IAM will continue to manage this position and may increase exposure to HBAR or other digital assets over time depending on capital priorities and market conditions.

The Company believes HBAR is a high-quality digital asset with long-term potential, distinguished by the Hedera network's enterprise-grade performance, low transaction costs, carbon-negative operations, and growing adoption among enterprise and public sector applications. Hedera's predictable fee structure, consistent throughput, and decentralized governance model are additional factors that may make HBAR a compelling candidate for long-term digital asset treasury management.

Jordan Fried, Chairman of Immutable and an original founding team member of the Hedera network, commented:

"We believe Hedera has laid the groundwork for institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure. In our view, its focus on energy efficiency, throughput, and real-world adoption positions HBAR as a promising asset for long-term strategic management."

Immutable has deep experience with the Hedera ecosystem. Through IAM, the Company previously launched and managed the Immutable HBAR Opportunity 1 Fund (“ IHO1 ”), one of the first institutionally focused HBAR investment vehicles. That fund successfully completed in-kind HBAR distributions to investors in the fall of 2024 and was subsequently dissolved. However, IAM received its performance allocation in HBAR, which provided the catalyst to the Company's digital asset treasury.

While digital asset treasury management represents a key pillar of the Company's strategic direction, Immutable also plans to continue to engage in a broader range of business activities, including evaluating opportunities to develop or participate in Hedera or other digital asset aligned ventures, partnerships, and technology-related initiatives. These activities are intended to support long-term value creation and operational growth for the Company.

The Company continues to explore strategic opportunities in digital asset infrastructure, education, and Web3 technologies through its various subsidiaries and business lines. These include business assets such as HBAR Labs (owner of HBAR.com and 1-800-Bitcoin, and others.

The Company's strategy reflects a hybrid model that combines the pursuit of business development opportunities in the digital asset ecosystem with the management of its digital asset treasury.

Management Update

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Melyssa Charlton as the new Interim Chief Executive Officer of Immutable, effective immediately. Melyssa has served as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer since November 15, 2021. With many years of experience in public accounting, she has provided services to both public and private sector clients reporting in Canada and the United States, over a broad range of industries, including technology, blockchain, financing, mining & exploration, oil & gas and air transportation. Melyssa obtained her Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 2015 and holds a Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Reno. Melyssa is currently the Managing Partner of Charlton & Company Chartered Professional Accountants, a full-service accounting firm in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Melyssa steps into a role that was previously held by Jordan Fried, who remains Chairman and a significant stakeholder of Immutable.

Contemporaneously with the foregoing, William“Billy” Baxter has been appointed the new Interim Chief Financial Officer of Immutable. Over the past several years, Billy has served as the Company's Head of Corporate Development & Operations, leading various business development, operations, and digital asset treasury initiatives, including those relating to Immutable Media, and IAM. Prior to joining Immutable, Billy was a Director at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (“ MUFG ”), where he led U.S. investments for the bank's corporate venture fund, focusing on fintech and blockchain startups. He also led fintech business development and helped shape MUFG's blockchain commercialization strategy. Earlier roles at MUFG included product management for corporate banking and strategy and operations within internal audit. He began his career at KPMG LLP. Billy has been active in the digital asset ecosystem since 2013 and was an early contributor to the Hedera community through his“Gossip Guy” YouTube channel.

Jordan Fried commented:

"On behalf of Immutable's Board of Directors, I wish to congratulate Melyssa and Billy on their senior management appointments. Melyssa and Billy have already been instrumental in advancing Immutable's strategy and our broader digital asset initiatives. Their leadership will be critical as we continue to execute on our long-term vision. With deep institutional experience and hands-on involvement across our platform, I am confident they will guide Immutable through its next phase of growth. I look forward to continuing in my role as Chairman and working closely with the board and management to build on our momentum and deliver value to our shareholders.”

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable is a collection of businesses within the digital assets ecosystem on a mission to build businesses and products that increase the awareness, access, and adoption of digital assets. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of the multibillion-dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable engages in activities such as those involving product development, digital asset infrastructure, asset management, digital media, education and a corporate treasury strategy relating to digital assets including HBAR. For further information regarding Immutable, visit and see the Company's disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at

