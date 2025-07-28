Mobix Labs And Rage Systems Unveil Game-Changing RF Tech At 2025 Leidos Defense Symposium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a trailblazer in advanced connectivity solutions, today announced it will participate in the upcoming 2025, taking place Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Mobix Labs' wireless division, RaGE Systems , will be front and center at the event, spotlighting its latest innovations in RF and wireless technologies-including millimeter-wave (mmW) sensor development, radar systems, advanced communication and integrated circuit (IC) solutions. These technologies are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of high-reliability sectors such as wireless infrastructure, aerospace, military, medical, and secure communications .

The Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium -now in its eighth year-serves as a dynamic platform connecting Leidos technology and business leaders with strategic suppliers. This event fosters collaboration, showcases cutting-edge advancements, and highlights emerging trends that are shaping the future of defense and commercial technologies.

Mobix Labs' participation underscores its ongoing commitment to delivering next-generation connectivity solutions that push the boundaries of performance and reliability across mission-critical applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about future events and the performance of Mobix Labs, Inc. (“Mobix,” the“Company,”“we,” or“our”), and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic growth initiatives, market expansion plans, expectations regarding the Company's technology development, customer relationships, product demand, and future financial and operational performance.

Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions, as they relate to Mobix or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and that are, in many cases, beyond the Company's control.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: the ability of the Company to effectively execute its growth strategy; risks related to leadership transitions and management continuity; macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; supply chain disruptions; market acceptance of new products and technologies; customer demand and procurement timing in the defense and aerospace sectors; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including under the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Mobix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Mobix Labs (Nasdaq: MOBX) is a purpose-built, 100% U.S.-based supplier of advanced connectivity solutions targeting aerospace, defense, AI, and 5G infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs delivers performance-critical RF, optical, and electromagnetic interference (EMI) interconnect technologies through proprietary semiconductor IP, advanced packaging, and vertically integrated manufacturing. Learn more at .

