Next Hydrogen Successfully Energizes Ontario's Largest Onsite Clean Hydrogen Fueling Station At A Distribution Centre

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (TSXV: NXH, OTCQB: NXHSF) ("Next Hydrogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful commencement of operation of its revolutionary electrolyzer for clean hydrogen fueling at a major distribution centre.

This achievement signifies the inauguration of Ontario's largest onsite clean hydrogen generation and fueling station, designed to produce up to 650 kg of hydrogen per day to support fuel cell forklifts.

Next Hydrogen manufactured the electrolyzer with its innovative cell design architecture, engineered and built the balance of plant as well as integrated compressors and dispensers. The Company is currently overseeing system operations and will continue to do so until the fueling station is formally transitioned over to the customer.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to our talented team for their relentless efforts in successfully validating our second-generation electrolyzer through an extensive Factory Acceptance Test and operating the full hydrogen production system at a customer's site," said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. "Demonstrating our revolutionary electrolyzer in a market application represents a significant advancement for our industry and paves the way for large-scale, low-cost green hydrogen production."

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen's unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

