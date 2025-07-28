Foodservice Outlook Improves Slightly In Q2, But Remains Fragile Amid Trade Tensions And Cost Volatility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a tumultuous first quarter, the outlook for the foodservice industry has moderated thanks to a cooling of tariff war rhetoric and a slight uptick in consumer confidence, but operators remain cautious, according to Restaurants Canada's Q2 Quarterly Report. Restaurants Canada expects real commercial foodservice sales to experience -0.5% to 0.5% growth in 2025 and a 0.1% to 0.6% decline in 2026.

Quarterly Report at a glance:



Commercial foodservice sales are expected to reach between $98.5 billion and $99.5 billion in 2025, a slight improvement over last quarter's forecast, but still below pre-tariff war expectations.

Seven in 10 restaurant operators rate the current economic conditions just fair or worse. Only 31% say they are“good” or“very good.”

While consumer confidence has improved slightly over last quarter, 48% of restaurant operators expect to be less profitable in 2025 than they were in 2024.

Food costs (83%), labour costs (80%) and a weak economy (55%) were the top three challenges cited by foodservice operators.

To deal with rising operating costs, foodservice businesses are raising menu prices (85%), cutting staff or hours (60%), increasing hours worked by owners or managers (54%), or changing suppliers or ingredients (53%).

Overall, 41% of foodservice businesses are operating at a loss of just breaking even. This is an improvement over 2024, but still far below 2019 levels, when only 12% reported operating at a loss or just breaking even. Only 9% of operators report making a profit above 10%, compared to 36% pre-pandemic. While tariff uncertainty continues to weigh heavy on the foodservice outlook, consumer confidence, spending and debt levels are improving, offering a glimmer of hope for an upswing in mid-2026.

GST/HST holiday provided needed boost to the foodservice industry

In the first four months of 2025, commercial foodservice sales grew by a solid 6.6%, supported in part by the GST/HST holiday in January. With headwinds picking up speed again and a majority of restaurants having to increase prices, Restaurants Canada is urging the federal government to permanently exempt all food, including restaurant meals, from GST/HST.

“Keeping food affordable needs to be a top priority for the government. Canadians from all walks of life rely on restaurants to feed themselves, whether it's parents grabbing dinner on the way home from soccer practice, an elderly person who needs a hot meal delivered, or a busy student getting a breakfast sandwich on the way to school,” said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada.“Removing the GST/HST from all food is a no-nonsense way to improve the quality of life of Canadians and support the foodservice industry.”

To sign Restaurants Canada's petition calling on government to exempt all food from sales tax, visit foodisfood.ca . For a full version of the Quarterly report, please reach out to the media contact below.

