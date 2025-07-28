Renowned Criminal Defense Attorney Philip Andonian Joins Messner Reeves LLP To Launch New Washington, D.C. Office

Philip Andonian, Partner with Messner Reeves LLP (Washington D.C.)

WASHINGTON D.C. , DC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service business law firm with offices across the United States, proudly announces the opening of its new Washington, D.C. office , welcoming esteemed criminal defense attorney Philip Andonian as a partner. With this expansion, Messner Reeves grows to ten offices nationwide and more than 140 attorneys, continuing its strategic growth into key markets.

Philip Andonian is a nationally recognized trial attorney bringing two decades of experience representing individuals in high-profile criminal and civil matters. Based in Washington, D.C. throughout his career, Andonian has appeared on major national media outlets and has built a reputation as a formidable advocate in complex, high-stakes cases. His practice has long focused on criminal defense, civil litigation, and protecting the rights of individuals facing government scrutiny.

The addition of Mr. Andonian and the establishment of the Washington, D.C. office represent Messner Reeves' commitment to expanding its Private Client Services division, which also includes bespoke family law services in California and trusts and estates services nationally. In the D.C. office, the firm will offer white-collar criminal defense services, complementing its robust healthcare, commercial real estate, banking, and corporate law practices.

Messner Reeves President Jim Smith commented, "We are pleased to welcome Phil to Messner Reeves. He has a proven track record of success in criminal defense and litigation, making him a great addition to our new Washington, D.C., location."

Throughout his career, Mr. Andonian has taken on some of the most challenging criminal cases, advocating fiercely for his clients while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and discretion. He brings to Messner Reeves deep trial experience, exceptional negotiation skills, and an unwavering dedication to achieving justice for his clients.

Philip Andonian shared, "I am excited to join the esteemed team at Messner Reeves and help the firm expand its services in the D.C. market, where I have practiced for the last 20 years."

Mr. Andonian formerly served as a trial and appellate attorney at the D.C. Public Defender Service. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and earned his law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law. Additionally, he serves as a faculty member of Harvard Law School's Trial Advocacy Workshop and is an adjunct professor of law at the American University Washington College of Law. He is a member of the Edward Bennett Williams American Inn of Court. This invitation-only professional organization holds the distinction of being one of only a few Inns of Court that focus on white-collar criminal prosecution and defense.

The Washington, D.C. office marks a significant milestone for Messner Reeves as the firm continues to broaden its service offerings for private clients and businesses facing complex regulatory and legal challenges. With an expanded national presence built on the foundation of leading attorneys, the firm is positioned to offer seamless legal solutions that combine local experience with a national platform.

ABOUT MESSNER REEVES LLP

Messner Reeves LLP is a full-service business law firm providing legal counsel to a diverse client base ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individual entrepreneurs. With offices in key markets across the country, Messner Reeves offers comprehensive services in litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, immigration law, labor and employment, and private client services, including white-collar criminal defense and trusts and estates.

For more information about Messner Reeves LLP, visit .

