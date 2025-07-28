Online On-Demand Home Services Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global online on-demand home services market is experiencing strong growth, largely fueled by rising urbanization and the increasing prevalence of dual-income households. With more individuals living busy lives in urban settings, there is a growing need for quick, convenient, and professional assistance with everyday household tasks. This has led to a surge in demand for services such as cleaning, plumbing, grooming, and appliance maintenance through online platforms.

The expansion of the gig economy has also played a crucial role, providing these platforms with a flexible workforce that allows for easy scalability without the need for permanent staff. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly influenced consumer preferences, with a heightened focus on cleanliness and safety. As a result, services related to home cleaning, sanitization, and personal care saw increased demand, reinforcing the importance of at-home service delivery. Together, these factors have transformed consumer habits and established online on-demand home services as an essential feature of contemporary urban lifestyles.

Market Dynamics Smartphone penetration & internet access drives the global market

The widespread adoption of smartphones and growing internet accessibility is transforming how consumers engage with home services across the globe. Mobile applications have emerged as the preferred method for scheduling on-demand services such as cleaning, repairs, and personal care, offering users greater speed and convenience. In particular, the increasing affordability of smartphones and data plans in emerging markets has significantly broadened the customer base.

Recent statistics from Ericsson indicate that around 7.4 billion smartphones are currently in use globally, covering nearly 87% of the world's population. Furthermore, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) reports that in 2024, about 5.5 billion people, roughly 68% of the global population, are internet users, up from 65% the previous year.

These numbers underscore the strengthening digital infrastructure that continues to fuel the growth of the online on-demand home services market.

Localized language support & voice search integration creates tremendous opportunities

Localized language support and voice search integration present a significant growth opportunity for the global market. In linguistically diverse nations like India, Brazil, and Indonesia, enabling regional language options and voice-enabled features can greatly improve accessibility and user engagement.

For example, in February 2024, Urban Company upgraded its app to support iOS VoiceOver and Android TalkBack, improving usability for visually impaired users through screen reader compatibility. While this doesn't yet include full voice search, it lays the foundation for future enhancements.

Expanding these features to include comprehensive voice search and regional language support can help reach less tech-savvy or illiterate users. As highlighted in a Google-KPMG report, 90% of India's new internet users prefer content in their local language. Embracing this shift can help service platforms broaden their reach and foster digital inclusivity.

Regional Analysis

In North America, the market is experiencing strong growth due to high smartphone penetration, urban living, and consumer preference for convenience. The U.S. leads the market, with platforms like Thumbtack and Angi reporting increased demand for services like home cleaning, HVAC repair, and landscaping. In 2023, Handy saw a 30% increase in bookings for recurring home maintenance packages, driven by rising DIY fatigue and dual-income households.

Canada is also witnessing similar trends, with Jiffy On Demand expanding in Toronto and Vancouver. Consumers are increasingly favoring app-based services that offer background-verified professionals and transparent pricing. Additionally, the rise of subscription-based home care services and contactless payments is reshaping how consumers interact with service providers. With high digital literacy and trust in online platforms, North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the global market.

The global online on-demand home services market size was valued at 5.15 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 5.97 billion in 2025 to reach USD 19.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.04% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By service type, the global online on-demand home services market is segmented into home cleaning services, repair and maintenance services, beauty and wellness services, health services, pest control services, home tutoring services, pet care services, and others. The home cleaning services segment dominates the market.

By platform type, the market is categorized into mobile applications and web portals. The mobile applications segment contributed the largest market share.

By end-user, the market is divided into individual/residential users and commercial users. The individual/residential users segment held a dominant share of the global market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Urban CompanyHandyTaskRabbitThumbtackHomeAdvisorAngi Inc.ZimmberHousejoyHelplingFixit JoeAmazon Home Services Recent Developments

In June 2025 , TaskRabbit (owned by IKEA) has unveiled enhanced AI matchmaking tools, leveraging emerging technologies like Google's Project Mariner, to better pair Taskers with clients. Hiring on the platform is up, with top Taskers reportedly earning over $200,000/year.

Segmentation

By Service TypeHome Cleaning ServicesGeneral CleaningDeep CleaningCarpet & Upholstery CleaningRepair and Maintenance ServicesPlumbingElectricalAppliance RepairHVAC MaintenanceBeauty and Wellness ServicesSalon at HomeSpa & MassageHealth ServicesPhysiotherapy at HomeNursing & Elderly CarePest Control ServicesHome Tutoring ServicesPet Care ServicesGroomingPet SittingOthersBy Platform TypeMobile ApplicationsWeb PortalsBy End-UserIndividual/Residential UsersCommercial Users