Punjab Police Bust Pakistan's ISI-Backed Trans-Border Arms And Drugs Smuggling Module In Amritsar

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a significant crackdown, the Punjab Police on Sunday busted a trans-border arms and drugs smuggling module , backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, in Amritsar and arrested five key accused.

The operation was conducted by the Amritsar Rural Police in coordination with central agencies .

The authorities have seized an assault rifle, 90 live cartridges of AK Rifle, ten live cartridges (9 mm), ₹7.50 lakh drug money, a car and three mobile phones.

In a post on social media platform X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said:“In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, dismantles a major trans-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms and drug money, operated by Pakistan-ISI backed handlers.”

“The crackdown led to the arrest of five key accused. The seizure includes one AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with 2 magazines, two Glock pistols, 9mm, with 4 magazines, 90 live cartridges of AK Rifle, 10 live cartridges (9mm), ₹7.50 lakh drug money, a car and 3 mobile phones,” he added.

The seized consignment was intended to be delivered to an associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, said the police.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the accused had direct links to Pakistan-based ISI operatives. The intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Nav @ Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a broader terror-gangster nexus,” the DGP said.

The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, resident of village Rangharh, Gora Singh, resident of village Rangharh, Shenshan alias Shalu, resident of Rasulpur Kallar, Amritsar, Sunny Singh alias Ganna, resident of Rasulpur Kallar, and Jaspreet Singh alias Motu, resident of Mugal Mangri, Rupnagar.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Amritsar Police nabbed four drug smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin from them.

“We have arrested four major smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin from them. Sarabjeet Joban has emerged as the kingpin. He was dropping consignments on the Indian side by identifying various locations for a long time,” said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.