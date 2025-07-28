Punjab Police Bust Pakistan's ISI-Backed Trans-Border Arms And Drugs Smuggling Module In Amritsar
The operation was conducted by the Amritsar Rural Police in coordination with central agencies .
The authorities have seized an assault rifle, 90 live cartridges of AK Rifle, ten live cartridges (9 mm), ₹7.50 lakh drug money, a car and three mobile phones.Also Read | Akali leader Bikram Majithia arrested in disproportionate assets case
In a post on social media platform X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said:“In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, dismantles a major trans-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms and drug money, operated by Pakistan-ISI backed handlers.”
“The crackdown led to the arrest of five key accused. The seizure includes one AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with 2 magazines, two Glock pistols, 9mm, with 4 magazines, 90 live cartridges of AK Rifle, 10 live cartridges (9mm), ₹7.50 lakh drug money, a car and 3 mobile phones,” he added.
The seized consignment was intended to be delivered to an associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, said the police.
“Preliminary investigation reveals the accused had direct links to Pakistan-based ISI operatives. The intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Nav @ Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a broader terror-gangster nexus,” the DGP said.Also Read | NIA charges 3 in 2024 police post grenade attack case in Punjab
The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, resident of village Rangharh, Gora Singh, resident of village Rangharh, Shenshan alias Shalu, resident of Rasulpur Kallar, Amritsar, Sunny Singh alias Ganna, resident of Rasulpur Kallar, and Jaspreet Singh alias Motu, resident of Mugal Mangri, Rupnagar.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Amritsar Police nabbed four drug smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin from them.
“We have arrested four major smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin from them. Sarabjeet Joban has emerged as the kingpin. He was dropping consignments on the Indian side by identifying various locations for a long time,” said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment