Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Dashcam Footage Shows Terrifying Mumbai-Pune Expressway Pile-Up


2025-07-28 07:00:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A horrifying multi-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has shocked the nation. Captured on dashcam, the viral footage shows a container truck losing control and crashing into over 20 vehicles near Khopoli, resulting in one death and multiple injuries.

MENAFN28072025007385015968ID1109850824

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search