New Dashcam Footage Shows Terrifying Mumbai-Pune Expressway Pile-Up

A horrifying multi-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has shocked the nation. Captured on dashcam, the viral footage shows a container truck losing control and crashing into over 20 vehicles near Khopoli, resulting in one death and multiple injuries.

