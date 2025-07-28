Thailand And Cambodia Agree To 'Immediate And Unconditional' Ceasefire After Deadly Temple Clashes

After days of deadly border clashes over disputed temples, Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an“immediate and unconditional” ceasefire. At least 34 people have been killed and over 200,000 displaced in the violence.

The ceasefire decision came after Malaysia offered to mediate in the Thailand-Cambodia conflict after days of deadly border clashes.

"Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows: One, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 24 hours local time, midnight on 28th July 2025, tonight," Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement after mediation talks in Malaysia.

The move follows a diplomatic push reportedly led by US President Donald Trump.

Despite earlier artillery exchanges on Sunday, both countries signaled readiness for talks after Trump claimed he warned their leaders of stalled trade deals if the conflict continued.

Bangkok later confirmed that acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet would meet in Kuala Lumpur for peace talks mediated by Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs ASEAN.

The border dispute, rooted in colonial-era demarcations by France, has flared repeatedly between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Thailand-Cambodia conflict

Clashes between the Cambodian and Thai forces entered their third consecutive day on Saturday, involving heavy artillery, air strikes, tanks, and ground troops. The Cambodian defence ministry reported 13 fatalities, including eight civilians and five soldiers. Additionally, 71 people have been injured, according to news agency AFP.

On the Thai side, the military confirmed that five soldiers died on Friday, bringing Thailand's total death toll to 20, including 14 civilians and six soldiers.

The total number of confirmed deaths reportedly now stands at 33, exceeding the 28 fatalities recorded during the prior round of border skirmishes between 2008 and 2011.