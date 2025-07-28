403
FSB reports Kiev-recruited saboteurs attacked railway in S-Russia
(MENAFN) Three individuals accused of being recruited by Ukrainian intelligence to carry out sabotage in southern Russia have been arrested, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday.
The suspects—two Russian nationals and one citizen from a Central Asian country—were detained in the Krasnodar Region. Russian authorities have previously blamed Ukraine for a series of attacks on civilian infrastructure, some of which have resulted in casualties.
According to the FSB, one of the detainees confessed to contacting Ukrainian operatives via a messaging app and involving two acquaintances in planned sabotage missions. One attempt allegedly involved trying to destroy a railway relay box, a crucial component for train safety, using a Molotov cocktail. Though the attack failed, it attracted law enforcement’s attention, leading to the suspects' capture.
Authorities also claimed to have uncovered a separate plot targeting a mobile communications tower, which was thwarted during the investigation.
The suspects, believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s, reportedly operated in the village of Varenikovskaya, about 100 kilometers from the city of Krasnodar. They were allegedly offered $200–$250 for each act of sabotage. If found guilty, they could face up to 20 years in prison.
This latest development follows other recent FSB operations, including the arrest of two individuals in Bryansk Region who were allegedly preparing for attacks using weapons delivered by drone. In May, a series of sabotage incidents linked to Ukraine led to a train derailment in Bryansk that killed seven civilians and injured dozens more.
