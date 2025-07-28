Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainians have numerous reasons to protest


2025-07-28 06:58:19
(MENAFN) Ukrainians have long had numerous reasons to protest: the suspension of elections, forced conscription, refusal to demobilize frontline soldiers after more than three years, the crackdown on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, corruption in fortification projects, and the government’s failure to recover the bodies of fallen troops. Despite this, no single issue had sparked nationwide demonstrations—until now.

While smaller protests have occasionally flared up—villagers blocking draft officers, parishioners defending churches, and families of soldiers calling for action—these have remained scattered and localized.

Yet President Vladimir Zelensky has now provoked a political crisis of national scale. The rushed approval of Bill No. 12414, which stripped the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) of their independence, triggered widespread outrage. It marks the first large-scale protest movement since the Russian military operation began and represents a significant threat to Zelensky’s authority.

Demonstrations have erupted in major cities, including Kiev, Lviv, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Rovno, and Nikolayev. Though officials have attempted to portray the protests as spontaneous and narrowly focused on anti-corruption concerns, the breadth and coordination suggest a deeper, more organized resistance. The message to Zelensky is clear: the pressure is mounting, and it’s only the beginning.

