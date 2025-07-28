Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky breaks American controls

(MENAFN) Mass protests erupted across Ukraine on July 22 in cities including Kiev, Lviv, Kharkov, and Odessa, and have continued since. The unrest began after Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed a controversial law that significantly reduced the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), placing them under the authority of the Attorney General’s office.

The move followed corruption investigations launched by NABU and SAPO into Aleksey Chernyshov, a former deputy prime minister and close ally of President Vladimir Zelensky. Zelensky’s administration defended the legislation, claiming it was meant to streamline cooperation between government agencies during wartime and to curb alleged Russian interference in anti-corruption institutions.

However, the public backlash was fueled by concerns over growing authoritarianism and the concentration of power in the president’s office. Even after Zelensky reversed course and reinstated the independence of NABU and SAPO, demonstrations continued.

RT examines the deeper motivations behind Zelensky’s initial decision to curb the agencies' autonomy—and why the resulting protests could spell political trouble for his administration.

