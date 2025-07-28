U.S. Androgenetic Alopecia Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Pelage Pharmaceuticals' PP405 Breakthrough A New Era In Alopecia Treatment
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$979.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1420 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Competitive Landscape
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Cipla Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Merck & Co., Inc. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Aurobindo Pharma Limited Hairmax International, LLC Freedom Laser Therapy, Inc. (iRESTORE Hair Growth System) Curallux, LLC Apira Science, Inc. (iGROW Laser) Theradome Inc.
- Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants Company/Competition Categorization Vendor Landscape Key company heat map analysis, 2024 Company overview Financial performance Product benchmarking Strategic initiatives
U.S. Androgenetic Alopecia Market Report Segmentation
Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Pharmaceuticals Devices
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Homecare Settings Dermatology Clinics
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Prescriptions OTC
Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Male Female
