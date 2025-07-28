U.S. Androgenetic Alopecia Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Pelage Pharmaceuticals' PP405 Breakthrough A New Era In Alopecia Treatment

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Androgenetic Alopecia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Pharmaceuticals, Devices), By Sales Channel (Prescriptions, OTC), By Gender, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. androgenetic alopecia market was valued at USD 979.1 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030

The increasing incidence of Androgenic Alopecia (AGA) is driving market growth. Androgenetic alopecia, the most common form of hair loss, affects a significant portion of the population, with aging and genetic factors playing a role. As awareness about hair loss solutions rises, more individuals seek treatments, expanding the market. According to data published by the National Library of Medicine in July 2023, approximately 50 million men and 30 million women in the U.S. were affected by androgenetic alopecia (AGA).



Another factor is the advancement in treatment options. The market has witnessed the introduction of innovative therapies, such as topical solutions, oral medications, and minimally invasive procedures such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy and hair transplant surgeries. Pharmaceutical companies also invest in research and development to create more effective and convenient treatments, attracting a broader consumer base.

The approval of new drugs and the expansion of over-the-counter products further propel market growth. In June 2025, Pelage Pharmaceuticals announced positive Phase 2a trial results for PP405, a topical treatment targeting hair loss by reactivating dormant hair follicle stem cells. This advancement positions Pelage as a leader in regenerative medicine for androgenetic alopecia.

