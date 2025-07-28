U.S. Anti-Aging Supplements (Collagen, Resveratrol, NMN, Vitamins) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Personalized Nutrition And Advanced R&D Shift Consumer Expectations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Companies Featured
- Shaklee Corporation Decode Age GNC Holdings, LLC Life Extension Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc Nutrova Climic Health Pvt. Ltd. Niagen Bioscience
U.S. Anti-aging Supplements Market Report Segmentation
Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Collagen Resveratrol NMN Vitamins Hyaluronic Acid Minerals Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Hair, Skin, & Nail Care Energy & Stamina Bone & Joint Health Others
Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Capsules Powder Tablets Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Offline Pharmacies & Drug Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Others Online
