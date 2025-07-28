U.S. Anti-Aging Supplements (Collagen, Resveratrol, NMN, Vitamins) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Personalized Nutrition And Advanced R&D Shift Consumer Expectations

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Anti-aging Supplements Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Ingredient (Collagen, Resveratrol, NMN, Vitamins), By Application, By Formulation, By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. anti-aging supplements market was valued at USD 1.39 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030

Growth is driven by increasing health consciousness, rising life expectancy, and a proactive approach to age-related health management among U.S. consumers. The aging population aims to preserve energy levels, cognitive function, skin health, and immune strength, which has significantly increased demand for supplements designed to meet these needs.



The shift toward preventive wellness and holistic self-care, along with strong retail and e-commerce infrastructure, is accelerating the adoption of anti-aging nutraceuticals across diverse consumer segments. The growing emphasis on personalized nutrition and science-backed formulations is reshaping consumer expectations in the U.S. anti-aging supplements industry. Consumers seek targeted solutions that address specific concerns such as cognitive function, joint flexibility, and cellular regeneration.

This shift encourages brands to invest in advanced R&D and precision wellness technologies, supporting individualized health outcomes. Supportive regulatory frameworks, ongoing studies, and collaborations with healthcare professionals fuel consumer trust and industry credibility. As public health strategies prioritize healthy aging and disease prevention, anti-aging supplements are positioned to support longevity and quality of life within the broader wellness ecosystem.

