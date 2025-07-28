'Partnership With KL Ignited The Belief...': Gill Reflects On Team's Mindset After Early Loss Of Wickets

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill praised his team's character and mental strength after they pulled off a sensational final-day escape to draw the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford.

Trailing by a mammoth 311 runs in first innings, India batted through five sessions with three centurions – Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar – to ensure the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series stays alive heading into the finale at The Oval.

It was Gill himself who set the tone for the rearguard with a gritty 103, forging a 188-run partnership with KL Rahul (90) after India were reduced to 0 for 2. Speaking to BCCI TV after the match, the skipper reflected on the mindset that powered India's remarkable turnaround.

"Zero for two, and then the partnership between me and KL bhai, I think that's what ignited the belief that yes, we can achieve this task. To be able to have that same mindset for 140 overs is very difficult, and that is what differentiates a good team from a great team, and I think we showed that today – that is why we are a great team. I think this inning of mine was the most pleasing to me,” Gill said in a video shared by BCCI on X.

Gill's stand in the second innings came to an end ahead of lunch on Day 5, Jadeja and Sundar settled in for a resolute fifth-wicket stand. The duo managed to overtake England's lead, and India were 11 runs ahead at Tea. The duo closed on their respective hundreds in the final session as India reached 425/4, with less than an hour left, and both sides shook hands to call it a draw.

Gill acknowledged the importance of Jadeja and Sundar 's calmness under pressure, saying,“When Jaddu bhai and Washy were batting, it was not easy. The ball was doing something, but the way they both batted so calmly... and to be able to get a Test century from there is when you realise how big an achievement it is,” he said.

For Sundar, the moment was deeply personal. After twice being left stranded in the 80s in previous Tests in his career, he finally reached three figures.

“I think this hundred really means a lot and I'd genuinely love to dedicate this to my family because they've been extremely supportive throughout my time playing cricket, right from day one. So, it definitely means a lot, a lot more for them," Sundar said.

He also credited Jadeja's composure during the long stand for keeping him grounded during tense moments. "Jaddu bhai really played out those crucial spells, spinners were also getting a lot of purchase. So, we just wanted to focus really hard on watching the ball and it's just really special to have actually drawn this game. This draw really means a lot for the whole setup and I'm sure this game is going to give us a lot more confidence," Sundar added.