SAMARITAN's PURSE AIRLIFTS EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLIES FOR SUFFERING FAMILIES IN GAZA
Since Oct. 7, 2023, Samaritan's Purse has been actively providing life-saving aid to innocent civilians affected by the war in both Israel and Gaza in Jesus' Name. The organization is working through partners to deliver food, clean water, shelter materials, and other critical supplies to families in need within Palestinian territories while also providing medical aid, trauma kits, and emergency food to Israeli families in need.
Additionally, 22 of 42 ambulances pledged by Samaritan's Purse have now been delivered to Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical service. These vehicles, including armored units, are replacing those destroyed in attacks by Hamas and expanding the agency's emergency response capacity.
Samaritan's Purse is preparing to send additional relief flights into the region later this week, loaded with more ready-to-use supplemental food supplies. More information will be provided in the coming days.
MEDIA REQUEST FORM
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
-
Interview Edward Graham, chief operating officer for Samaritan's Purse
Interview Ken Isaacs, vice president of programs and government relations with Samaritan's Purse
Interview Aaron Ashoff, deputy director of international projects for Samaritan's Purse
Photos and broadcast quality B-Roll of relief flights available here
ABOUT SAMARITAN'S PURSE
Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations-especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.
