BATMAN Brings TCR Therapy Out Of The Shadows
To address this issue, CSHL Assistant Professor Hannah Meyer teamed with Associate Professor Saket Navlakha and postdoc Amitava Banerjee . The team developed a massive new database containing over 22,000 TCR-peptide interactions. They call it BATCAVE. Spelunking a dataset this deep would take lifetimes. So, the team built an AI model. What do you call AI engineered to comb the BATCAVE? What else but BATMAN.
Navlakha explains: "We trained [BATMAN] on a bunch of TCRs and what they recognize. But give me a new TCR that is not in my database, and I need to figure out what it binds to. So, we ask, which are the best peptides I should select to make predictions?"
During testing, BATMAN outperformed competing models in accurately predicting which peptides bind to a given TCR. The heroic AI also revealed why seemingly unrelated peptides get caught in the crossfire. "It's not enough to just count differences between potential targets," Meyer explains. "It matters where the difference is and what type of difference it is. Our model is already good enough to tell us if there are peptides we should be concerned about for targeted [cancer] therapies."
Despite the promise, there's more to be done before BATMAN can venture from the BATCAVE for potential clinical use. As large as the database is, it houses a fraction of all possible TCR-peptide pairs. More data could enhance BATMAN's performance and help scientists answer fundamental questions about the immune system .
"There's a lot of variation in the body's T-cell response," Banerjee says. "If we can accurately predict how these cells and peptides interact, that will be very helpful for designing future therapies not only for cancer, but all human illnesses."
