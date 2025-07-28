U.S. AAV Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Market Research Report 2025-2030 Biotech Firms Turn To Cdmos For Advanced Solutions, Strategic M&A And Collaborations Fuel Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|60
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$375.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$959.2 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.5%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Companies Featured
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Forge Biologics Andelyn Biosciences National Resilience, Inc. Akron Biotech ViroCell Biologics, Ltd. ElevateBio. VintaBio LLC. Clover Biopharmaceuticals iVexSol
U.S. AAV Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Market Report Segmentation
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Upstream Processing Vector Amplification & Expansion Vector Recovery & Harvesting Downstream Processing Purification Fill Finish
Culture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Adherent Culture Suspension Culture
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Cell & Gene Therapy Development Vaccine Development Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Discovery Biomedical Research
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Academic & Research Institutes Drug Discovery Preclinical Clinical
