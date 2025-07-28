U.S. AAV Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Market Research Report 2025-2030 Biotech Firms Turn To Cdmos For Advanced Solutions, Strategic M&A And Collaborations Fuel Growth

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. AAV Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Workflow, By Culture Type, By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. AAV contract development and manufacturing organization market size was valued at USD 375.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2025 to 2030

This growth is fueled by the rapidly increasing approval and adoption of gene therapies utilizing AAV vectors, driven primarily by the urgent need to treat rare genetic and complex diseases such as spinal muscular atrophy and inherited retinal disorders.

According to the FDA, over 40 gene therapy products have been approved globally as of 2024, with many more in clinical development, reflecting robust growth in this field. This surge in gene therapies significantly fuels demand for specialized Adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing services, which require advanced expertise to ensure product safety and efficacy.

The rising demand for AAV-based gene therapies in the U.S. is driving a significant increase in clinical trial activity. This surge highlights the urgent need for scalable, compliant manufacturing infrastructure to support early- to late-stage development. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly turning to specialized CDMOs for efficient vector production and quality control. In addition, growing government and private sector investments in gene therapy research are expediting trial initiation, further strengthening the demand for robust contract manufacturing support.

The complexity of manufacturing AAV vectors, which involves precise viral vector design, purification, and regulatory compliance, presents a significant challenge for many companies. As a result, biotech firms increasingly outsource production to CDMOs with the advanced technical capabilities needed for GMP-grade manufacturing. This outsourcing trend is vital for accelerating timelines and managing costs, which are critical in bringing gene therapies to market swiftly and safely.

The U.S. Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market has experienced notable mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategic collaborations, underscoring its dynamic growth and innovation. In November 2023, Forge Biologics, a prominent AAV-focused CDMO, was acquired by Ajinomoto Co., Inc., for USD 620 million. In October 2023, Andelyn Biosciences partnered with Purespring Therapeutics to accelerate the clinical development of gene therapies targeting chronic kidney diseases.

