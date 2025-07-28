Capital Vacations Highlights The Unique Value Of Vacation Ownership Travel In Light Of New ARDA Research

Couple at vacation ownership resort.

Owners Prioritize Quality, Comfort, and Customization in Travel Experience

- Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital VacationsMYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As traveler expectations continue to evolve, Capital Vacations is proud to highlight the latest research from ARDA (American Resort Development Association), which underscores what vacation owners value most-comfort, flexibility, and a quality travel experience that goes far beyond a standard hotel stay.According to ARDA's 2025 Vacation Ownership Study, 64% of owners rate the quality of technology and room layout as the most important attributes of their timeshare, followed closely by the number of bedrooms (62%). Other high-ranking priorities include resort amenities, location, and the overall spaciousness of the unit. These findings reflect a growing demand for more personalized, home-like accommodations that support how families and groups want to travel today.“Vacation ownership offers something truly different-it's not just about where you go, it's about how you experience it,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations.“Owners consistently tell us they value having multiple bedrooms, well-designed layouts, and integrated technology that make traveling feel effortless. We're proud to deliver on those expectations through our platform and resort network.”Unlike traditional hotel stays, vacation ownership units are intentionally designed to feel like home-often featuring full kitchens, living spaces, studio, 1-, 2-, 3- bedrooms, and access to exclusive resort amenities. These features allow families to spread out, cook meals together, and create lasting memories without sacrificing convenience or comfort.Capital Vacations partners with more than 200 independent resorts across the U.S. and the Caribbean, serving over 1 million travelers annually through its flexible vacation ownership products and technology platform. By prioritizing owner and guest experience, Capital Vacations is redefining what it means to travel well-offering consistency, quality, and lasting value in every stay.To explore these destinations and more, or to learn about Capital Vacations Club and its portfolio of culturally rich resort experiences, visit .###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

Andy Kovan

Capital Vacations

+1 843-251-6415

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.