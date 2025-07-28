Welcome to the REVELution!

REVEL Dominating the North With Another Location

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Revel Realty, an independent real estate brokerage with headquarters based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is excited to announce that high performing real estate agents, Ali Irwin and Kirsten Bursche, will lead REVEL's expansion into Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and Algoma District. In doing so, Ali and Kirsten will introduce REVEL'S brand presence into an area that is already strongly connected to REVEL's presence in Sudbury, Espanola/Manitoulin, Timmins and North Bay.

Born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, Ali Irwin joins REVEL with a deep rooted love for her community and the people who make it so special. With a background in sales and retail banking, and having worked as a social media manager, she offers valuable insights to her clients, and strong communication and marketing expertise that will translate seamlessly into REVEL's creative approach to real estate.“I am very excited to be part of a progressive, modern brokerage that reflects my own fresh perspective and community-focused mindset. We wanted to join REVEL because of its fresh take on what a brokerage should be. We love the collaborative atmosphere, and the agent support. REVEL makes real estate exciting again.”

Kirsten Bursche is also a homegrown resident of Sault Ste. Marie, who brings a dynamic and multi-faceted approach to real estate. With over five years in the industry, she has worn many hats, starting her career in administration and quickly working her way into a leadership role at her former brokerage, while simultaneously building her portfolio as a residential and commercial realtor alongside a lead agent in the Soo, where she honed her skills in negotiation, market analysis, and client relations. Her journey into real estate was a meaningful shift from an early path in aviation, having studied to become a commercial pilot at Sault College before a family circumstance led her to discover her true calling. Multi- talented, Kirsten is passionate about people, properties, and creating beautiful spaces. She recently launched her own interior decorating business, KB&Co., combining her eye for design with her real estate expertise to help clients see the full potential in every space.

“We love the boutique feel of REVEL, and the client-first mindset. The locals will appreciate that they are not just another number, but a valued neighbour. What sets us apart is our full-service approach. We offer interior decorating/staging and in-house marketing strategy across all social media platforms complimentary. We follow our clients from start to finish ensuring their happiness and a smooth transaction. Clients can expect our utmost dedication to their success as we view our clients as friends, not customers.”

Combining forces with like minded ambitions and the right balance of energy and expertise will create an immediate impact upon the marketplace in Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding markets, and is sure to inspire other agents looking to REVELutionize their own business under one of the fastest growing brands in the province.

Welcoming another expansion move for REVEL in the north testifies to the scope of a vibrant real estate brand that is communicating its worth beyond regional and even provincial boundaries. Ali and Kirsten are natural leaders, who are confident in their capabilities and committed to working beyond the status quo expectations in this profession, affirming that REVEL's Thrive in 2025 leadership campaign is taking root with four new office expansions in the first half of the year!

“We are excited to welcome Ali and Kirsten into the REVEL family, and we are pleased to see how their aspirations for real estate synchronize with ours,” explains founder of REVEL, Ryan Serravalle. "Ali and Kirsten are accomplished professionals in the business, and we are looking forward to facilitating their career growth under the REVEL brand.”

REVEL is confident that its focus on education, coaching, training, mentorship, and creative marketing, not to mention its top ten branding influence in the province of Ontario, will continue to create opportunities for agents, affiliations, and client networks throughout the province and beyond.

"We sincerely value the opportunity to meet and share our business ideas with leadership candidates like Ali and Kirsten,” adds Nicki Serravalle, founder of REVEL. "At REVEL,we aim to provide more opportunities for those seeking leadership positions that we believe will improve their business and market share alongside our team-first approach to real estate."

From its inaugural launch in 2014, founders of REVEL, Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, have built an alluring brand, which has inspired a demographic of real estate professionals, like Kirsten and Ali, who aspire to conduct business in a REVELutionary manner. Attracting some of the highest selling teams in the nation, while developing a contingent of industry leading agents through its innovative REVEL Ed and REVEL Mentorship programs, REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for reputable real estate agents, brokers, and prominent teams, who are seeking to take the next step in their career paths - leadership, ownership of, or partnership with, a REVEL office.

In this ambitious tradition, Kirsten and Ali will lead REVEL into a new location, servicing Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding communities along the northern shore of Lake Huron as well as the eastern shore of Lake Superior, under the umbrella of a brand that fosters credibility and growth alongside its creative marketing acumen.

“We have high expectations for this recent expansion into Sault Ste. Marie because these agents have set such a high standard for excellence in the industry,” explains Nicki Serravalle.

Never a brokerage to back down from growth, provision of opportunity, or expansion, even in tough times, REVEL has always created its own space in competitive real estate markets throughout Ontario. As a result of this commitment to creating opportunities for like-minded professionals, the brand continues to attract and promote top performing and community respected agents like Kirsten and Ali, who look to diversify their business, real estate and investment interests through leadership of a REVEL office.

