Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky declares US ready to purchase Ukrainian drones

Zelensky declares US ready to purchase Ukrainian drones


2025-07-28 06:21:02
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced on Thursday that the United States has agreed to purchase combat drones from Ukraine in a deal that could be valued between $10 billion and $30 billion.

Speaking at a press conference in Kiev, Zelensky stated that he had reached an understanding with U.S. President Donald Trump and had instructed his government to begin drafting a formal agreement. “We agreed with Trump that the U.S. will buy drones from us,” he said.

Earlier this month, Zelensky hinted at a large-scale drone supply agreement with the U.S., calling it a “mega deal.” Reports from the New York Post note that American defense officials are concerned that U.S. drone technology is falling behind advancements made by Russia and China—driving urgency in purchasing and developing new systems.

During the press conference, Zelensky also highlighted Ukraine’s pressing financial needs. He said Kiev requires $40 billion to close its budget deficit and an additional $25 billion for drones, missiles, and electronic warfare, totaling $65 billion. He added that he has made funding requests to various European leaders and institutions.

Zelensky further urged Western allies to begin covering the salaries of Ukrainian soldiers, not just the cost of weapons. He argued that troops are essentially part of Ukraine’s defense arsenal and should be treated as such.

These comments come as the U.S. reduces direct financial support for Ukraine. President Trump has emphasized that any future aid will be structured as business arrangements. For instance, the U.S. will no longer fund Patriot air defense systems, leaving that responsibility to the EU and European NATO partners.

Meanwhile, Russia has criticized continued Western funding for Ukraine, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claiming that financing Ukrainian arms is effectively funding the country's destruction.

MENAFN28072025000045015687ID1109850753

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search