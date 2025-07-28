KBR Awarded Program Management Consultancy Services Contract By TAQA Transmission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a Program Management Consultancy (PMC) services contract by Abu Dhabi Transmission Company PJSC (TAQA Transmission) for Phase 1 of its Nexus Scheme (Power & Water Projects).

KBR will provide PMC services for the Nexus Scheme across the power and water transmission networks in multiple locations in Abu Dhabi. KBR will manage the overall execution of the various EPC packages, including supply management and associated infrastructure development. The initiation of this program is a significant step in TAQA's efforts to meet rising energy demands in UAE, while prioritizing sustainable and efficient operations.

“We are pleased to support TAQA Transmission on Project Nexus, which is a strategic investment in the innovation and digital transformation of operations and assets to meet rising energy demands sustainably,” said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions.“KBR is proud to be on the forefront of the energy transition by helping customers address the energy trilemma of security, sustainability and affordability.”

KBR delivers best-in-class clean energy solutions worldwide. Our value-added services are customized to the needs of customers while keeping safety at the core of the operations.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding project performance and outcomes and future demand for the company's services, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Jamie DuBray

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

...

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

...