Torex Gold To Acquire Prime Mining
|TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
|Jody Kuzenko
|President and CEO
|Direct: (647) 725-9982
|...
|Dan Rollins
|Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|Direct: (647) 260-1503
|...
ABOUT PRIME MINING CORP.
Prime Mining is managed by an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel, and experienced local operators all focused on unlocking the full potential of Los Reyes. Prime Mining has a well-planned capital structure with a strong management team and insider ownership. Prime Mining is targeting a material resource expansion at Los Reyes through a combination of new generative area discoveries and growth, while also building on technical de-risking activities to support eventual project development.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
|PRIME MINING CORP.
|Scott Hicks
|Chief Executive Officer and Director
|Indi Gopinathan
|Vice President, Capital Markets & Business Development
|Tel: (604) 238-1659
|...
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
(1) Prime Mining's current mineral resource estimate is comprised of 49.0 million tonnes Indicated Resources (1,491,000 ounces contained Au at 0.95 g/t and 54.00 million ounces contained Ag at 34.2 g/t) and an additional 17.2 million tonnes (538,000 ounces contained Au at 0.97 g/t and 21.56 million ounces contained Ag at 39.0 g/t) of Inferred material and has an effective date of October 15, 2024. Additional information is available in Prime Mining's technical report (the“Prime Mining Technical Report”) entitled“The Los Reyes Project, México” with report date November 27, 2024 and effective date October 15, 2024, and amended report date of June 27, 2025 on SEDAR+ at .
(2) The mineral resource estimate for Torex's Morelos Complex can be found in the table below. Additional information is available in Torex's technical report (the“Torex Technical Report”) entitled the“Morelos Property, NI 43-101 Technical Report, ELG Mine Complex Life of Mine Plan and Media Luna Feasibility Study, Guerrero State, Mexico”, dated effective March 16, 2022, which was filed on March 31, 2022, and in Torex's annual information form dated March 21, 2025, each filed on SEDAR+ at .
Mineral Resource Estimate – Morelos Complex (December 31, 2024)
|Tonnes
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|AuEq
|AuEq
|(kt)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|(%)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|(Mlb)
|(gpt)
|(koz)
|Media Luna Underground
|Measured
|2,994
|3.95
|40.0
|1.30
|380
|3,855
|86
|6.55
|630
|Indicated
|26,120
|2.83
|30.2
|1.05
|2,374
|25,385
|603
|4.90
|4,114
|Measured & Indicated
|29,114
|2.94
|31.2
|1.07
|2,754
|29,240
|689
|5.07
|4,744
|Inferred
|7,675
|2.38
|22.8
|0.90
|587
|5,632
|152
|4.12
|1,017
|ELG Underground
|Measured
|3,164
|5.04
|7.4
|0.27
|512
|751
|19
|5.56
|566
|Indicated
|5,287
|4.42
|8.9
|0.28
|752
|1,521
|33
|4.99
|848
|Measured & Indicated
|8,451
|4.65
|8.4
|0.28
|1,264
|2,272
|51
|5.20
|1,414
|Inferred
|1,961
|3.86
|7.8
|0.21
|243
|490
|9
|4.30
|271
|EPO Underground
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|7,060
|2.66
|31.2
|1.28
|604
|7,082
|200
|5.18
|1,176
|Measured & Indicated
|7,060
|2.66
|31.2
|1.28
|604
|7,082
|200
|5.18
|1,176
|Inferred
|6,883
|1.76
|39.3
|1.24
|390
|8,690
|188
|4.31
|954
|ELG Open Pit
|Measured
|189
|3.89
|7.0
|0.20
|24
|43
|1
|3.97
|24
|Indicated
|865
|2.46
|9.0
|0.43
|69
|251
|8
|2.62
|73
|Measured & Indicated
|1,054
|2.72
|8.7
|0.38
|92
|294
|9
|2.86
|97
|Inferred
|6
|3.56
|5.9
|0.24
|1
|1
|0
|3.65
|1
|Total Morelos Complex
|Measured
|6,347
|4.49
|22.8
|0.75
|916
|4,649
|105
|5.98
|1,220
|Indicated
|39,332
|3.00
|27.1
|0.97
|3,798
|34,239
|844
|4.91
|6,211
|Measured & Indicated
|45,679
|3.21
|26.5
|0.94
|4,714
|38,888
|949
|5.06
|7,431
|Inferred
|16,526
|2.30
|27.9
|0.96
|1,222
|14,813
|349
|4.22
|2,243
Notes to accompany the mineral resource table:Mineral resources were prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (May 2014). The effective date of the estimates is December 31, 2024. Mineral resources are depleted above a mining surface or to the as-mined solids as of December 31, 2024. Gold equivalent (“AuEq”) of total mineral resources is established from combined contributions of the various deposits. Mineral resources for all deposits are based on an underlying gold (“Au”) price of $1,650/oz, silver (“Ag”) price of $22/oz, and copper (“Cu”) price of $3.75/lb. Mineral resources are inclusive of mineral reserves (ex-stockpiles). Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding. Mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. The estimate was prepared by Mrs. Rochelle Collins, P.Geo. (Ontario), Principal, Mineral Resources.
Notes to accompany Media Luna Underground mineral resources:Mineral resources for Media Luna Underground are reported above a 2.0 gpt AuEq cut-off grade. The assumed underground mining methods are a combination of long-hole open stoping and mechanized cut-and-fill. Mineral resources were estimated using ID3 methods applied to 1.0 m capped downhole assay composites within lithology domains and internal grade domains. Block model size is 5 m x 5 m x 5 m with 2.5 m x 2.5 m x 2.5 m sub-blocks. Metallurgical recoveries at Media Luna Underground average 90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu. The dataset allowed the bulk density to be directly estimated into the domains with an average bulk density of 3.2 g/cm3. Media Luna Underground AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6104), accounting for underlying metal prices and metallurgical recoveries.
Notes to accompany ELG Underground mineral resources:Mineral resources for ELG Underground are reported above a cut-off grade of 2.2 gpt AuEq. The assumed underground mining method is mechanized cut-and-fill. Mineral resources were estimated using ID3 methods applied to 1.0 m capped downhole assay composites within lithology domains and internal grade domains. Block model size is 5 m x 5 m x 5m with 2.5 m x 2.5 m x 2.5m sub-blocks. Average metallurgical recoveries are 90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu, accounting for recoveries with planned copper concentrator. The dataset allowed the bulk density to be directly estimated into the domains with an average bulk density of 3.4 g/cm3. ELG Underground AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6104), accounting for underlying metal prices and metallurgical recoveries.
Notes to accompany EPO Underground mineral resources:Mineral resources for EPO Underground are reported above a 2.0 gpt AuEq cut-off grade. The assumed mining method is from underground methods, using long-hole open stoping. Mineral resources were estimated using ID3 methods applied to 1.0 m capped downhole assay composites within lithology domains and internal grade domains. Block model size is 5 m x 5 m x 5m with 2.5 m x 2.5 m x 2.5 m sub-blocks. Metallurgical recoveries at EPO average 87% Au, 85% Ag, and 92% Cu. The dataset allowed the bulk density to be directly estimated into the domains with an average bulk density of 3.5 g/cm3. EPO Underground AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0130) + (Cu (%) * 1.6480), accounting for underlying metal prices and metallurgical recoveries.
Notes to accompany the ELG Open Pit mineral resources:Mineral resources for ELG Open Pit are reported above an in-situ cut-off grade of 0.78 gpt Au. Mineral resources were estimated using ID3 methods applied to 1.0 m capped downhole assay composites within lithology domains and internal grade domains. Block model size is 5 m x 5 m x 5m with 2.5 m x 2.5 m x 2.5 m sub-blocks. Mineral resources are reported inside an optimized pit shell, underground mineral reserves at ELD within the El Limón pit shell have been excluded from the open pit mineral resources. Average metallurgical recoveries are 89% Au, 30% Ag, and 15% Cu. The dataset allowed the bulk density to be directly estimated into the domains with an average bulk density of 3.4 g/cm3. ELG Open Pit AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0045) + (Cu (%) * 0.2627), accounting for underlying metal prices and metallurgical recoveries.
About the Los Reyes Gold and Silver Project
Los Reyes is a high-grade, low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. On October 15, 2024, Prime announced an updated multi-million-ounce high-grade open pit and underground resource based on exploration drilling up to July 17, 2024. Since acquiring Los Reyes in 2019, Prime has spent more than $64 million on direct exploration activities and has completed over 221,000 metres of drilling to date.
On January 28, 2025, drilling was paused in response to a deterioration in the security situation in parts of Sinaloa, including the Los Reyes area. Drill rigs remain on site and drill contractors are on standby to resume drilling as soon as security improves. Prime will continue to work with local authorities to monitor the current situation.
| October 15, 2024 Resource Statement 1,2
(based on a $1950/oz gold price, $25.24/oz silver price, economic-constrained estimate)
| Mining Method
and Process
|Class
| Tonnage
(kt)
| Gold Grade
(g/t)
| Gold Contained
(koz)
| Silver Grade
(g/t)
| Silver Contained
(koz)
|Open Pit - Mill
|Indicated
|24,657
|1.13
|899
|35.7
|28,261
|Inferred
|7,211
|0.89
|207
|42.8
|9,916
|Underground
|Indicated
|4,132
|3.02
|402
|152.4
|20,243
|Inferred
|4,055
|2.10
|273
|78.6
|10,247
|Total Mill
|Indicated
|28,789
|1.41
|1,301
|52.4
|48,504
|Inferred
|11,266
|1.33
|480
|55.7
|20,163
|Open Pit - Heap Leach
|Indicated
|20,254
|0.29
|190
|8.4
|5,492
|Inferred
|5,944
|0.30
|58
|7.3
|1,398
|Total
|Indicated
|49,042
|0.95
|1,491
|34.2
|53,995
|Inferred
|17,210
|0.97
|538
|39.0
|21,561
- $1,950/ounce gold price and $25.24/ounce silver price. Mill recoveries of 95.6% and 81% for gold and silver, respectively. Heap leach recoveries of 73% and 25% for gold and silver, respectively. Pit slopes by area ranging from 42-47 degrees overall slope angle. 5% ore loss and 5% dilution factor applied to the 5 x 5 x 5m open pit resource block models. Mining costs of $2.00 per tonne of waste mined and $2.50 per tonne of ore mined. Milling costs of $16.81 per tonne processed. Heap Leach costs of $5.53 per tonne processed. G&A cost of $2.00 per tonne of material processed. 3% royalty costs and 1% selling costs were also applied. A 0.17 g/t gold only cutoff was applied to ex-pit processed material (which is above the heap-leaching NSR cutoff).
- $1,950/ounce gold price and $25.24/ounce silver price. Mill recoveries of 95.6% and 81% for gold and silver, respectively. Mechanized cut and fill mining with a $60.00 per tonne cost. Diluted to a minimum 4m stope width with a 98% mining recovery. G&A cost of $4.00 per tonne of material processed. Milling costs of $16.81 per tonne processed. 3% royalty costs and 1% selling costs were also applied.
Drilling and geological interpretation suggests that the three known main deposit areas (Guadalupe, Central and Z-T) are larger than previously reported. Potential also exists for new discoveries where mineralized trends have been identified outside of the currently defined resource areas. Historic operating results indicate that an estimated 1 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver were recovered from five separate operations at Los Reyes between 1770 and 1990. Prior to Prime's acquisition, recent operators of Los Reyes had spent approximately US$20 million on exploration, engineering, and prefeasibility studies.
QA/QC Protocols and Sampling Procedures
Drill core at the Los Reyes project is drilled in predominantly HQ size (63.5 millimetres“mm”), reducing to NQ (47.6 mm) when required. Drill core samples are generally 1.50 m long along the core axis with allowance for shorter or longer intervals if required to suit geological constraints. After logging intervals are identified to be sampled, the core is cut and one half is submitted for assay.
Sample QA/QC measures include unmarked certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates as well as preparation duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up approximately 8% of the samples submitted to the laboratory for each drill hole.
Samples are picked up from the Project by the laboratory personnel and transported to their facilities in Durango or Hermosillo, Mexico, for sample preparation. Sample analysis is carried out by Bureau Veritas and ALS Labs, with fire assay, including over limits fire assay re-analysis, completed at their respective Hermosillo, Mexico laboratories and multi-element analysis completed in Vancouver, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 gram split to at least 85% passing 75 microns.
Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy of a 30 g sample (code FA430 or Au-AA23). Multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25-gram sample split (code MA300 or ME-ICP61) with detection by an inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometer for a full suite of elements.
Gold assay techniques FA430 and Au-AA23 have an upper detection limit of 10 g/t. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the initial assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method FA-530 or Au-GRA21. Silver analyses by MA300 and ME-ICP61 have an upper limit of 200 g/t and 100 g/t, respectively. Samples with over-limit silver values are re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish FA530 or Au-GRA21.
Both Bureau Veritas and ALS Labs are ISO/IEC accredited assay laboratories.
Additional Notes
Prime's MRE as of October 15, 2024 is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“ CIM ”)“CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” adopted by the CIM Council (as amended, the“ CIM Definition Standards ”) and in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Metres is represented by“m”;“etw” is Estimated True Width and is based on drill hole geometry or comparisons with other on-section drill holes;“Au” refers to gold, and“Ag” refers to silver;“g/t” is grams per metric tonne; some figures may not sum due to rounding; Composite assay grades presented in summary tables are calculated using a Au grade minimum average of 0.20 g/t or 1.0 g/t as indicated in“Au Cut-off” column of Summary Tables. Maximum internal waste included in any reported composite interval is 3.00 m. The 1.00 g/t Au cut-off is used to define higher-grade“cores” within the lower-grade halo.
Additional details are available in the associated Technical Report with effective date of October 15, 2024, filed on November 27, 2024 with amended filing on June 27, 2025.
QUALIFIED PERSONS
The mineral resource estimate for Torex's Morelos Complex was prepared by Rochelle Collins, P.Geo., Principal, Mineral Resource Geologist with Torex, who is a“qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101.
The scientific and technical information in this press release pertaining to the mineral resources of Prime Mining has been reviewed and approved by Scott Smith, P.Geo., Executive Vice President of Exploration with Prime Mining, who is a“qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101.
CAUTIONARY NOTES ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Torex and Prime Mining with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes, or developments that Torex or Prime Mining expect to occur. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are often identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur, and include information regarding: the Transaction, including the timing, satisfaction of closing conditions, consummation and terms of the Transaction, including the consideration thereunder and benefits derived therefrom; the perceived merit of Prime Mining's properties, including additional exploration potential of Los Reyes; the anticipated significant free cash flow generation as Media Luna continues to ramp up operations; the proposed acquisition of Reyna Silver; potential quantity and/or grade of minerals; the potential size of the mineralized zone; metallurgical recoveries; Torex's and Prime Mining's exploration and development plans in Mexico; and Torex's key strategic objectives, which are: deliver Media Luna to full production and build EPO; optimize Morelos production and costs; grow reserves and resources; disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and industry leader in responsible mining.
Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Torex and Prime Mining management on the date the statements are made. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold, silver and copper; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting Prime Mining or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting Prime Mining or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements also involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19 and other future pandemics, delays in or failure to receive access agreements, on-going receipt of amended and/or operating permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing Torex's and Prime Mining's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, physical access to the property, security risks, availability of contractors and skilled labour, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Torex Technical Report, Prime Mining Technical Report, Torex's and Prime Mining's respective annual information forms, Torex's financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and Prime Mining's financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, all filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available under each of Torex's and Prime Mining's respective profile at . The risk factors are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Torex's and Prime Mining's forward-looking statements.
Torex's and Prime Mining's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management of Torex and Prime Mining at such time. Torex and Prime Mining do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
Neither Torex nor Prime Mining undertakes to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Torex Technical Report, AIF, and financial statement and related MD&A are filed on SEDAR+ at and on Torex's website at . The Prime Mining Technical Report, AIF, and financial statement and related MD&A are filed on SEDAR+ at and on Prime Mining's website at .
CAUTIONARY NOTES TO U.S. INVESTORS CONCERNING RESOURCE ESTIMATES
This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the U.S. securities laws. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms“mineral reserve”,“proven mineral reserve”,“probable mineral reserve”,“inferred mineral resources,”“indicated mineral resources,”“measured mineral resources” and“mineral resources” used or referenced in this presentation are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in the CIM Standards. The CIM Standards differ from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“ SEC ”) in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the“ SEC Modernization Rules ”) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ Securities Act ”). As a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multijurisdictional disclosure system, Prime Mining is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, Prime Mining's disclosure of mineralization and other technical information may differ significantly from the information that would be disclosed had Prime Mining prepared the information under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment