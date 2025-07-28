Provident Financial Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Results
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|53,090
|$
|50,915
|$
|45,539
|$
|48,193
|$
|51,376
|Investment securities - held to maturity, at cost with no allowance for credit losses
|109,399
|113,617
|118,888
|124,268
|130,051
|Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value
|1,607
|1,681
|1,750
|1,809
|1,849
|Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,424, $6,577, $6,956, $6,329 and $7,065, respectively; includes $1,018, $1,032, $1,016, $1,082 and $1,047 of loans held at fair value, respectively
|1,045,745
|1,058,980
|1,053,603
|1,048,633
|1,052,979
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,215
|4,263
|4,167
|4,287
|4,287
|FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments, includes $730, $721, $650, $565 and $540 of other equity investments at fair value, respectively
|10,298
|10,289
|10,218
|10,133
|10,108
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,324
|9,388
|9,474
|9,615
|9,313
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|11,935
|11,047
|11,327
|10,442
|12,237
|Total assets
|$
|1,245,613
|$
|1,260,180
|$
|1,254,966
|$
|1,257,380
|$
|1,272,200
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|83,566
|$
|89,103
|$
|85,399
|$
|86,458
|$
|95,627
|Interest-bearing deposits
|805,206
|812,216
|782,116
|777,406
|792,721
|Total deposits
|888,772
|901,319
|867,515
|863,864
|888,348
|Borrowings
|213,073
|215,580
|245,500
|249,500
|238,500
|Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities
|15,223
|14,406
|13,321
|14,410
|15,411
|Total liabilities
|1,117,068
|1,131,305
|1,126,336
|1,127,774
|1,142,259
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615, 18,229,615, 18,229,615, 18,229,615 and 18,229,615 shares issued respectively; 6,577,718, 6,653,822, 6,705,691, 6,769,247 and 6,847,821 shares outstanding, respectively)
|183
|183
|183
|183
|183
|Additional paid-in capital
|99,149
|99,096
|98,747
|98,711
|98,532
|Retained earnings
|212,403
|211,701
|210,779
|210,853
|209,914
|Treasury stock at cost (11,651,897, 11,575,793, 11,523,924, 11,460,368, and 11,381,794 shares, respectively)
|(183,207
|)
|(182,121
|)
|(181,094
|)
|(180,155
|)
|(178,685
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|17
|16
|15
|14
|(3
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|128,545
|128,875
|128,630
|129,606
|129,941
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,245,613
|$
|1,260,180
|$
|1,254,966
|$
|1,257,380
|$
|1,272,200
| PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Per Share Information)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income:
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|13,102
|$
|12,826
|$
|52,543
|$
|50,194
|Investment securities
|446
|502
|1,858
|2,060
|FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments
|209
|209
|845
|802
|Interest-earning deposits
|342
|379
|1,378
|1,674
|Total interest income
|14,099
|13,916
|56,624
|54,730
|Interest expense:
|Checking and money market deposits
|40
|71
|190
|290
|Savings deposits
|144
|105
|500
|313
|Time deposits
|2,798
|2,657
|10,536
|9,063
|Borrowings
|2,235
|2,632
|9,929
|10,141
|Total interest expense
|5,217
|5,465
|21,155
|19,807
|Net interest income
|8,882
|8,451
|35,469
|34,923
|Recovery of credit losses
|(164
|)
|(12
|)
|(666
|)
|(63
|)
|Net interest income, after recovery of credit losses
|9,046
|8,463
|36,135
|34,986
|Non-interest income:
|Loan servicing and other fees
|120
|142
|419
|337
|Deposit account fees
|256
|278
|1,112
|1,154
|Card and processing fees
|354
|381
|1,265
|1,384
|Other
|150
|666
|735
|1,066
|Total non-interest income
|880
|1,467
|3,531
|3,941
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,771
|4,419
|19,006
|17,642
|Premises and occupancy
|886
|945
|3,634
|3,586
|Equipment
|403
|347
|1,542
|1,309
|Professional
|355
|327
|1,579
|1,530
|Sales and marketing
|173
|193
|714
|709
|Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments
|172
|184
|740
|780
|Other
|860
|757
|3,578
|2,984
|Total non-interest expense
|7,620
|7,172
|30,793
|28,540
|Income before income taxes
|2,306
|2,758
|8,873
|10,387
|Provision for income taxes
|680
|805
|2,618
|3,036
|Net income
|$
|1,626
|$
|1,953
|$
|6,255
|$
|7,351
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.93
|$
|1.06
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.93
|$
|1.06
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.56
| PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters
(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Per Share Information)
|For the Quarter Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Interest income:
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|13,102
|$
|13,368
|$
|13,050
|$
|13,023
|$
|12,826
|Investment securities
|446
|459
|471
|482
|502
|FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments
|209
|213
|213
|210
|209
|Interest-earning deposits
|342
|389
|287
|360
|379
|Total interest income
|14,099
|14,429
|14,021
|14,075
|13,916
|Interest expense:
|Checking and money market deposits
|40
|46
|51
|53
|71
|Savings deposits
|144
|127
|117
|112
|105
|Time deposits
|2,798
|2,573
|2,506
|2,659
|2,657
|Borrowings
|2,235
|2,471
|2,588
|2,635
|2,632
|Total interest expense
|5,217
|5,217
|5,262
|5,459
|5,465
|Net interest income
|8,882
|9,212
|8,759
|8,616
|8,451
|(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
|(164
|)
|(391
|)
|586
|(697
|)
|(12
|)
|Net interest income, after (recovery of) provision for credit losses
|9,046
|9,603
|8,173
|9,313
|8,463
|Non-interest income:
|Loan servicing and other fees
|120
|135
|60
|104
|142
|Deposit account fees
|256
|276
|282
|298
|278
|Card and processing fees
|354
|291
|300
|320
|381
|Other
|150
|205
|203
|177
|666
|Total non-interest income
|880
|907
|845
|899
|1,467
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,771
|4,776
|4,826
|4,633
|4,419
|Premises and occupancy
|886
|880
|917
|951
|945
|Equipment
|403
|417
|379
|343
|347
|Professional
|355
|386
|412
|426
|327
|Sales and marketing
|173
|181
|187
|173
|193
|Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments
|172
|195
|190
|183
|184
|Other
|860
|1,021
|883
|814
|757
|Total non-interest expense
|7,620
|7,856
|7,794
|7,523
|7,172
|Income before income taxes
|2,306
|2,654
|1,224
|2,689
|2,758
|Provision for income taxes
|680
|797
|352
|789
|805
|Net income
|$
|1,626
|$
|1,857
|$
|872
|$
|1,900
|$
|1,953
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
| PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
|As of and For the
|Quarter Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on average assets
|0.53
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.57
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity
|5.01
|%
|5.96
|%
|4.79
|%
|5.62
|%
|Stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.32
|%
|10.21
|%
|10.32
|%
|10.21
|%
|Net interest spread
|2.76
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.62
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.94
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.93
|%
|2.78
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|78.06
|%
|72.31
|%
|78.96
|%
|73.44
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|110.41
|%
|110.40
|%
|110.38
|%
|110.28
|%
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.93
|$
|1.06
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.93
|$
|1.06
|Book value per share
|$
|19.54
|$
|18.98
|$
|19.54
|$
|18.98
|Shares used for basic EPS computation
|6,604,758
|6,867,521
|6,716,086
|6,942,918
|Shares used for diluted EPS computation
|6,653,214
|6,893,813
|6,760,962
|6,959,143
|Total shares issued and outstanding
|6,577,718
|6,847,821
|6,577,718
|6,847,821
|LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT:
|Mortgage loans:
|Single-family
|$
|18,303
|$
|10,862
|$
|92,498
|$
|40,920
|Multi-family
|9,343
|4,526
|25,115
|22,112
|Commercial real estate
|1,017
|1,710
|3,777
|9,757
|Construction
|725
|1,480
|725
|1,480
|Commercial business loans
|-
|-
|550
|1,250
|Total loans originated for investment
|$
|29,388
|$
|18,578
|$
|122,665
|$
|75,519
| PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
|As of and For the
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on average assets
|0.53
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.62
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity
|5.01
|%
|5.71
|%
|2.66
|%
|5.78
|%
|5.96
|%
|Stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.32
|%
|10.23
|%
|10.25
|%
|10.31
|%
|10.21
|%
|Net interest spread
|2.76
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.54
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.94
|%
|3.02
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.84
|%
|2.74
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|78.06
|%
|77.64
|%
|81.15
|%
|79.06
|%
|72.31
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|110.41
|%
|110.25
|%
|110.52
|%
|110.34
|%
|110.40
|%
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|Book value per share
|$
|19.54
|$
|19.37
|$
|19.18
|$
|19.15
|$
|18.98
|Average shares used for basic EPS
|6,604,758
|6,679,808
|6,744,653
|6,833,125
|6,867,521
|Average shares used for diluted EPS
|6,653,214
|6,732,794
|6,792,759
|6,863,083
|6,893,813
|Total shares issued and outstanding
|6,577,718
|6,653,822
|6,705,691
|6,769,247
|6,847,821
|LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT:
|Mortgage loans:
|Single-family
|$
|18,303
|$
|22,163
|$
|29,583
|$
|22,449
|$
|10,862
|Multi-family
|9,343
|4,087
|6,495
|5,190
|4,526
|Commercial real estate
|1,017
|1,135
|365
|1,260
|1,710
|Construction
|725
|-
|-
|-
|1,480
|Commercial business loans
|-
|500
|-
|50
|-
|Total loans originated for investment
|$
|29,388
|$
|27,885
|$
|36,443
|$
|28,949
|$
|18,578
| PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)
|As of
|As of
|As of
|As of
|As of
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS:
|Recourse reserve for loans sold
|$
|23
|$
|23
|$
|23
|$
|23
|$
|26
|Allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment
|$
|6,424
|$
|6,577
|$
|6,956
|$
|6,329
|$
|7,065
|Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net
|0.14
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.25
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.20
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans held for investment
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.67
|%
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized)
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|Non-performing loans
|$
|1,414
|$
|1,395
|$
|2,530
|$
|2,106
|$
|2,596
|Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent
|$
|2
|$
|199
|$
|3
|$
|2
|$
|1
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|(Recovery) recourse provision for loans sold
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|(5
|)
|(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
|$
|(164
|)
|$
|(391
|)
|$
|586
|$
|(697
|)
|$
|(12
|)
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|As of
|As of
|As of
|As of
|As of
|06/30/2025
|03/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|09/30/2024
|06/30/2024
|REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK):
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.11
|%
|9.85
|%
|9.81
|%
|9.63
|%
|10.02
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|19.50
|%
|19.01
|%
|18.60
|%
|18.36
|%
|19.29
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|19.50
|%
|19.01
|%
|18.60
|%
|18.36
|%
|19.29
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|20.51
|%
|20.03
|%
|19.67
|%
|19.35
|%
|20.38
|%
|As of June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Balance
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Rate (1)
|INVESTMENT SECURITIES:
|Held to maturity (at cost):
|U.S. SBA securities
|$
|325
|4.85
|%
|$
|455
|5.85
|%
|U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS
|104,549
|1.60
|125,883
|1.55
|U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO
|4,525
|2.72
|3,713
|2.16
|Total investment securities held to maturity
|$
|109,399
|1.66
|%
|$
|130,051
|1.58
|%
|Available for sale (at fair value):
|U.S. government agency MBS
|$
|1,082
|4.90
|%
|$
|1,208
|3.89
|%
|U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS
|446
|6.66
|553
|6.59
|Private issue CMO
|79
|5.78
|88
|6.17
|Total investment securities available for sale
|$
|1,607
|5.43
|%
|$
|1,849
|4.81
|%
|Total investment securities
|$
|111,006
|1.71
|%
|$
|131,900
|1.63
|%
(1) Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.
| PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)
|As of June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Balance
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Rate (1)
|LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT:
|Mortgage loans:
|Single-family (1 to 4 units)
|$
|544,425
|4.69
|%
|$
|518,091
|4.49
|%
|Multi-family (5 or more units)
|423,417
|5.52
|445,182
|5.31
|Commercial real estate
|72,766
|6.59
|83,349
|6.52
|Construction
|402
|9.17
|2,692
|9.11
|Other
|89
|5.25
|95
|5.25
|Commercial business loans
|1,267
|9.59
|1,372
|10.50
|Consumer loans
|57
|17.50
|65
|18.50
|Total loans held for investment, gross
|1,042,423
|5.16
|%
|1,050,846
|5.02
|%
|Advance payments of escrows
|293
|102
|Deferred loan costs, net
|9,453
|9,096
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(6,424
|)
|(7,065
|)
|Total loans held for investment, net
|$
|1,045,745
|$
|1,052,979
|Purchased loans serviced by others included above
|$
|1,673
|5.72
|%
|$
|1,803
|5.73
|%
(1) Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.
|As of June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Balance
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Rate (1)
|DEPOSITS:
|Checking accounts – noninterest-bearing
|$
|83,566
|-
|%
|$
|95,627
|-
|%
|Checking accounts – interest-bearing
|240,597
|0.04
|254,624
|0.04
|Savings accounts
|230,610
|0.28
|238,878
|0.18
|Money market accounts
|21,703
|0.32
|25,324
|0.50
|Time deposits
|312,296
|3.56
|273,895
|3.93
|Total deposits(2)(3)
|$
|888,772
|1.34
|%
|$
|888,348
|1.29
|%
|Brokered CDs included in time deposits above
|$
|130,970
|4.24
|%
|$
|131,800
|5.18
|%
|BORROWINGS:
|Overnight
|$
|20,000
|4.64
|%
|$
|20,000
|5.65
|%
|Three months or less
|5,000
|5.33
|33,000
|5.34
|Over three to six months
|54,000
|5.03
|30,000
|5.22
|Over six months to one year
|84,000
|4.39
|62,500
|4.05
|Over one year to two years
|35,000
|4.35
|68,000
|5.11
|Over two years to three years
|5,073
|4.22
|10,000
|5.03
|Over three years to four years
|10,000
|4.51
|5,000
|4.22
|Over four years to five years
|-
|-
|10,000
|4.51
|Over five years
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total borrowings(4)
|$
|213,073
|4.59
|%
|$
|238,500
|4.88
|%
(1) Weighted-average rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.
(2) Includes uninsured deposits of approximately $158.7 million (of which, $54.0 million are collateralized) and $122.7 million (of which, $9.0 million are collateralized) at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3) The average balance of deposit accounts was approximately $37 thousand and $34 thousand at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(4) The Bank had approximately $282.3 million and $261.3 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB – San Francisco, approximately $142.5 million and $208.6 million of borrowing capacity at the FRB of San Francisco and $50.0 million and $50.0 million of borrowing capacity with its correspondent bank at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
| PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Quarter Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Balance
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Rate (1)
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|1,053,554
|4.97
|%
|$
|1,060,173
|4.84
|%
|Investment securities
|113,621
|1.57
|135,462
|1.48
|FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments
|10,294
|8.12
|9,891
|8.45
|Interest-earning deposits
|30,742
|4.40
|27,826
|5.39
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,208,211
|4.67
|%
|$
|1,233,352
|4.51
|%
|Total assets
|$
|1,238,691
|$
|1,263,935
|Deposits(2)
|$
|898,485
|1.33
|%
|$
|898,357
|1.27
|%
|Borrowings
|195,824
|4.58
|218,835
|4.84
|Total interest-bearing liabilities(2)
|$
|1,094,309
|1.91
|%
|$
|1,117,192
|1.97
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|129,920
|$
|131,141
(1) Weighted-average yield earned or rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.
(2) Includes the average balance of noninterest-bearing checking accounts of $87.5 million and $92.5 million during the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The average balance of uninsured deposits of $125.8 million and $125.5 million in the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|Fiscal Year Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Balance
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Rate (1)
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|1,051,448
|5.00
|%
|$
|1,069,616
|4.69
|%
|Investment securities
|121,399
|1.53
|144,466
|1.43
|FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments
|10,213
|8.27
|9,601
|8.35
|Interest-earning deposits
|28,990
|4.69
|30,610
|5.38
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,212,050
|4.67
|%
|$
|1,254,293
|4.36
|%
|Total assets
|$
|1,242,402
|$
|1,284,948
|Deposits(2)
|$
|881,738
|1.27
|%
|$
|916,050
|1.06
|%
|Borrowings
|216,290
|4.59
|221,368
|4.58
|Total interest-bearing liabilities(2)
|$
|1,098,028
|1.93
|%
|$
|1,137,418
|1.74
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|130,664
|$
|130,799
(1) Weighted-average yield earned or rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.
(2) Includes the average balance of noninterest-bearing checking accounts of $88.2 million and $97.3 million during the fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The average balance of uninsured deposits of $127.1 million and $135.7 million in the fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|ASSET QUALITY:
|As of
|As of
|As of
|As of
|As of
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|Loans on non-accrual status
|Mortgage loans:
|Single-family
|$
|948
|$
|925
|$
|2,530
|$
|2,106
|$
|2,596
|Multi-family
|466
|470
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|1,414
|1,395
|2,530
|2,106
|2,596
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-performing loans (1)
|1,414
|1,395
|2,530
|2,106
|2,596
|Real estate owned, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|1,414
|$
|1,395
|$
|2,530
|$
|2,106
|$
|2,596
(1) The non-performing loan balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans.
