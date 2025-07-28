Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Combines Style, Features & Mileage - All For Rs 73,000

Hero HF Deluxe Pro Combines Style, Features & Mileage - All For Rs 73,000


2025-07-28 06:12:07
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Most people prioritize mileage when buying a bike, especially if it's affordable. This new bike is making waves, offering great mileage at a low price. Here are all the details.

 

Hero MotoCorp's HF Deluxe Pro boasts a stylish design and modern features, setting a new trend for budget-conscious riders.

The HF Deluxe Pro features new body graphics and a crown-shaped position light in the LED headlamp, a first in this segment, enhancing night visibility. Chrome accents add a premium touch.

The 97.2cc engine delivers 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. The low-friction design improves mileage, making it ideal for daily commutes.

The i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) shuts off the engine when idling, saving fuel. The bike boasts a mileage of 83 kmpl. Specially designed tires offer better grip and stability.

The HF Deluxe Pro has a digital speedometer and a low-fuel indicator. It comes in dual-tone colors: red-black, yellow-black, silver-black, and blue-black. Black accents give it a sporty look. Priced at Rs 73,550 (ex-showroom), it's a great option for style, mileage, and features.

MENAFN28072025007385015968ID1109850724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search