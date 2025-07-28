Hero HF Deluxe Pro Combines Style, Features & Mileage - All For Rs 73,000
Most people prioritize mileage when buying a bike, especially if it's affordable. This new bike is making waves, offering great mileage at a low price. Here are all the details.
Hero MotoCorp's HF Deluxe Pro boasts a stylish design and modern features, setting a new trend for budget-conscious riders.
The HF Deluxe Pro features new body graphics and a crown-shaped position light in the LED headlamp, a first in this segment, enhancing night visibility. Chrome accents add a premium touch.
The 97.2cc engine delivers 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. The low-friction design improves mileage, making it ideal for daily commutes.
The i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) shuts off the engine when idling, saving fuel. The bike boasts a mileage of 83 kmpl. Specially designed tires offer better grip and stability.
The HF Deluxe Pro has a digital speedometer and a low-fuel indicator. It comes in dual-tone colors: red-black, yellow-black, silver-black, and blue-black. Black accents give it a sporty look. Priced at Rs 73,550 (ex-showroom), it's a great option for style, mileage, and features.
