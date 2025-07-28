Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Grand Aadipooram Car Procession At Srivilliputtur Temple Drone View


2025-07-28 06:12:04
Drone visuals from Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, captured the majestic Aadipooram temple car procession at the Arulmigu Andal Sametha Rangamannar Temple. Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the centuries-old tradition, marking the birth of Goddess Andal with devotional fervor and cultural grandeur.

