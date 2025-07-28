Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Rahul-Occupied Congress Defends Pakistan': Anurag Thakur


2025-07-28 06:12:04
BJP MP Anurag Thakur hit out at Congress over P Chidambaram's remarks on Operation Sindoor, calling it 'Rahul-occupied Congress.' He said, 'Even Pakistan doesn't defend itself this much.' Thakur accused Congress of repeatedly siding with India's enemies on terror-related issues.

