'Rahul-Occupied Congress Defends Pakistan': Anurag Thakur

BJP MP Anurag Thakur hit out at Congress over P Chidambaram's remarks on Operation Sindoor, calling it 'Rahul-occupied Congress.' He said, 'Even Pakistan doesn't defend itself this much.' Thakur accused Congress of repeatedly siding with India's enemies on terror-related issues.

