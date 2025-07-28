15 Years, Then Compare: Pep Guardiola Urges Patience As Lamine Yamal Draws Comparisons To Lionel Messi
FC Barcelona continues to produce outstanding young talents, with new stars emerging regularly and providing the coaching staff with plenty of options. Under Hansi Flick, the club boasts a promising pool of youth players, but in recent years, few have shone as brightly as Lamine Yamal. Regarded by many as the club's most exciting prospect and seen as a true heir to Lionel Messi, Yamal's potential has lifted expectations at both club and national team levels.
Yamal's rise is further underscored by his recent inheritance of the iconic No.10 jersey, a number famously worn by Messi and other Barcelona legends such as Ronaldinho and Diego Maradona. The youngster has already made over 100 appearances, scored 25 goals, and played a central role in the club's domestic treble, earning two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey since bursting onto the scene at age 15.
Guardiola Urges Patience Amid Messi Comparisons
However, comparisons between Yamal and Messi have been met with caution, particularly from Pep Guardiola. The legendary Barcelona coach and current Manchester City manager offered his perspective, urging patience and perspective regarding such parallels. Guardiola stated that while Yamal being likened to Messi is, in itself, a significant compliment, these assessments are premature.“We should let Lamine Yamal carve his own path, and when he plays for fifteen years, we can say whether he's better than Messi or not,” said Guardiola, adding that comparing the two is much like“comparing a painter to Van Gogh”.
Forging His Own Legacy at Barcelona
Guardiola views the comparisons more as an acknowledgment of Yamal's ability rather than a burden, but he maintained that the 18-year-old must remain focused amid the acclaim. According to Guardiola, Yamal has“everything he needs to succeed” at Barcelona, provided he keeps his head down and continues to work hard.
In summary, while Lamine Yamal has every ingredient for long-term success and the backing of iconic figures at the club, leaders like Guardiola believe he must continue forging his own legacy, unpressured by the weight of past legends. The journey is still young for Barcelona's new No.10.
