Gas explosion kills six in Russia
(MENAFN) A devastating gas explosion in a residential building in the Russian city of Saratov on Friday has left six people dead, including a child. Emergency crews are continuing to search through the rubble for potential survivors, with officials warning that the death toll may increase.
The explosion occurred in a ten-story apartment block, blowing out an upper corner of the structure. Video footage from the scene shows streets scattered with debris, with fragments powerful enough to damage neighboring buildings. Reports indicate that several people on the ground were injured by falling wreckage.
The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed, though one is believed to be a child. At least ten individuals, including a young girl, were rescued from the debris by emergency responders.
Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin emphasized that the immediate focus is on finding survivors and stabilizing the building to prevent further collapse. Authorities have evacuated the remaining residents from the building as a precaution.
A temporary shelter has been established at a nearby school for those affected, and more than 100 rescue personnel have been deployed to manage the aftermath of the explosion.
