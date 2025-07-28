Neuralink Breakthrough: Woman Writes Name With Her Mind After Two Decades

A woman has amazed people worldwide by revealing that, for the first time in 20 years, she was able to write her name-using only her thoughts. Elon Musk's business, Neuralink, made this incredible discovery possible.

Audrey Crews, who has a Neuralink implant, posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) showing her signature on a computer screen. She wrote,“I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. I'm working on it. Lol #Neuralink."

I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. Im working on it. Lol #Neuralink twitter/xzPBam5mAS

- Audrey Crews (@NeuraNova9) July 26, 2025

Elon Musk's Reaction

She is controlling her computer just by thinking. Most people don't realize this is possible. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2025

Netizens React to the Post

Social media users all throughout the world took notice of the post as it swiftly became viral. In response, Elon Musk acknowledged the accomplishment and clarified that "she is controlling her computer just by thinking." Most individuals are unaware that this is possible.

Netizens began posting their social media responses in the comment sections. One netizen asked, "You wrote that with your mind?"

Another person said, "This technology will change the future of humanity," and“This is the most exciting thing I've seen all year.” One person said,“This made me cry.” Another remarked, "Humanity will be forever changed by this technology."

Additionally, Neuralink is developing a brand-new brain chip known as Blindsight. Blind people may be able to see again, or perhaps see better than usual, thanks to this chip.

The primary objective of Neuralink is to develop gadgets that establish direct connections with the brain. By connecting their thoughts to computers, they want to improve the way people use technology, assist blind people see, and help paralysed people move.