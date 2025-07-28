Caught On Camera: Bangkok Gunman's Final Moments Captured In Viral Video After Mass Shooting In Market
The shooter, whose identity has not been officially released, killed four security guards and a woman in the daylight attack at the fresh produce market, located near the popular Chatuchak weekend market. The video shows police approaching cautiously before confirming the gunman had died by suicide.
Authorities say the total death toll stands at six, including the gunman.“Police are investigating the motive. So far, it appears to be a mass shooting,” said Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok's Bang Sue district. Officers are also probing whether there is any connection between the shooter and recent border tensions with Cambodia .Also Read | Northern Ireland shooting: 2 people killed, 2 injured; motive unknown
The final moments caught on camera have left viewers shocked. In the clip, the gunman is seen walking with his backpack and a gun in his hand. The 5-second video has gone viral and has reignited concerns around gun control in Thailand , with many demanding urgent reforms.
Located at a short distance from Chatuchak market, the Or Tor Kor market , also known as O Torkor, OTK or Or To Ko market, is famous for selling high-quality produce, agricultural produce and local food. From fruit, vegetables, seafood, to meat, one can find everything fresh here.Also Read | Barabanki stampede: UP CM announces ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for victims' families
This comes during the Thailand-Cambodia war when the two countries opened peace talks on Monday in Malaysia, seeking an "immediate' ceasefire in the deadly border conflict that escalated last week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment