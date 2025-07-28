Oppn Running Away From Discussion On Operation Sindoor: Kiren Rijiju
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that a few minutes before the discussion was to start, the Opposition wanted the government to give an assurance that it will allow a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar after the discussion of Operation Sindoor is over.
The opposition, he said, is running away from a discussion on Operation Sindoor after initial agreement and is now putting preconditions.
Rijiju said Parliament runs in accordance with rules and accused the opposition of going back on its commitment and betraying everyone.
"The opposition is looking at ways to run away from the debate on Operation Sindoor," he said.
