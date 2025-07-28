Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oppn Running Away From Discussion On Operation Sindoor: Kiren Rijiju

2025-07-28 06:09:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The government on Monday accused the opposition of“betrayal” by not allowing the scheduled debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that a few minutes before the discussion was to start, the Opposition wanted the government to give an assurance that it will allow a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar after the discussion of Operation Sindoor is over.

The opposition, he said, is running away from a discussion on Operation Sindoor after initial agreement and is now putting preconditions.

Rijiju said Parliament runs in accordance with rules and accused the opposition of going back on its commitment and betraying everyone.

“The opposition is looking at ways to run away from the debate on Operation Sindoor,” he said.

