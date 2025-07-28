University Buildings Damaged In Kropyvnytskyi Following Russian Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The university's rector, Yevhen Sobol, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“...Following the night attack on the city, the situation at the university remains stable and under control. Repairs to the damaged buildings are underway, and academic operations continue without interruption,” he wrote.

Sobol also noted that the university's shelters are well-maintained and remain accessible to all.

Night drone attack on: City administration confirms eight injured, including child





As earlier reported by Ukrinform, the same night's Russian drone strike triggered a fire in Kropyvnytskyi and caused damage to the regional philharmonic building due to the blast wave.

Photo credit: Suspilne Kropyvnytskyi