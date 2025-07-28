Social Security Actuarial Study Nears Completion, Says Acting Director-General

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 28 (Petra) – Final figures for the Social Security Corporation's (SSC) actuarial study on its financial health are still pending, with the assessment currently in its concluding stages. This update comes from Jadallah Khalayleh, Acting Director-General of the SSC.Khalayleh confirmed that the study's underlying data and assumptions are undergoing a thorough review. He pledged that the results will be announced with full transparency and clarity as soon as the process is complete.Regarding potential amendments to the Social Security Law, Khalayleh clarified that any future proposals would hinge on the outcome of this actuarial study. Should the findings necessitate changes, he stated the SSC would move forward promptly, engaging in a comprehensive national dialogue with all relevant institutions.In a statement today, Khalayleh emphasized that any future amendments would aim to preserve the SSC's strength and financial stability. This, he noted, is vital for the Corporation to fulfill its humanitarian mission and role, given its integral connection to Jordan's social and economic protection system.He underscored the importance of sourcing all information, data, and figures concerning the SSC solely from its official channels, assuring that the Corporation remains open to all national and media institutions.Al-Khalayleh highlighted that the overarching goal is the SSC's financial and actuarial sustainability. This ensures its continued role as a major insurance umbrella, protecting subscribers' rights in line with its social mandate and delivering positive impacts for both current and future generations.