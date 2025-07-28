Truck Tractor Clearances In Zarqa Free Zone Drop 52% In H1 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 28 (Petra) – Customs declarations for truck tractors cleared in the Zarqa Free Zone totaled 464 during the first half of the current year, a 52 percent decline compared to 959 declarations in the first half of 2024.The Free Zones Investors Commission stated that 1,920 truck tractors were cleared throughout 2024, marking an 11 percent increase over 2023, which saw 1,738 clearances.The Commission noted that clearances in 2023 registered a significant jump compared to 2022, when only 143 truck tractors were cleared. In 2021, the number stood at around 408, reflecting steady growth in the sector over previous years.This growth, the Commission explained, was a direct result of a Cabinet decision allowing the import of truck tractors no older than eight years prior to the year of clearance.The decision provided a significant boost to the shipping sector and contributed to modernizing the operating fleet within the Kingdom. It was supported by a technical study prepared by the Commission, which recommended allowing the import of truck tractors up to seven years old, aiming to enhance the operational efficiency of the shipping sector and boost competitiveness in local and regional markets.The Commission emphasized the importance of monitoring the sector's performance in the second half of 2025 and studying the reasons for the recent decline, despite previous incentives and supportive decisions. It affirmed that the transport and shipping sector consistently requires stimulating measures and flexible policies that consider market changes and encourage renewal and investment.The Commission called on the government to take further necessary measures to ensure the sector's stimulation in the coming period.