Kuwait Amir Congratulates Peru On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to President of Peru Dina Boluarte, congratulating her on the occasion of her country's national day.
His Highness the Amir expressed wishes for continued prosperity and development to the leadership of Peru and people. (end)
