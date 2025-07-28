Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Peru On Nat'l Day


2025-07-28 06:04:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Monday to the President of Peru Dina Boluarte, extending his congratulations on the occasion of her countryآ's national day. (end)
