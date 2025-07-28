School For Advanced Studies Northwest Arkansas Soars Past State Averages In Its First Year Of ATLAS Assessment Results

Students More Than Double State Averages in Proficient and Advanced Performance Levels Across English Language Arts, Math, and Science.

ROGERS, Ark., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- School for Advanced Studies Northwest Arkansas (SAS NWA), a public, tuition-free charter school serving middle and high school students beginning in grade five, has outperformed Arkansas state averages by wide margins in English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, and Science, based on student results from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) and its second administration of the Arkansas Teaching, Learning, and Assessment System (ATLAS).

Located in the historic Lane Hotel in downtown Rogers, SAS NWA opened in August 2024, offering a rigorous curriculum anchored in deep inquiry, seminar-style discussion, and authentic creative work taught by passionate educators. The school includes robust electives in language, visual art, music, drama, and extensive opportunities for service learning and community involvement.

The ATLAS end-of-year summative assessment is administered to all Arkansas public school students in grades three through eight in ELA, Mathematics, and Science. High school students take ELA assessments in grades nine and 10 and end-of-course (EOC) exams in Algebra I, Geometry, and Biology. These assessments provide a comprehensive snapshot of student mastery, college and career readiness, and alignment with state standards.

On the 2024–25 ATLAS assessment, SAS NWA students demonstrated success in preparing students for the next grade level, college, and career pathways, as shown by high percentages of students reaching proficiency or advanced performance levels at Level Three or Level Four:



In ELA, 75% of SAS NWA students achieved Level Three or Level Four, compared to just 34% statewide-a 41% advantage. Performance was especially notable in grades seven and nine, where 84% and 92% of SAS NWA students, respectively, reached these benchmarks.

In Mathematics, 70% of SAS NWA students achieved Level Three or Level Four, more than double the state average of 34%. Particularly strong results were seen in grade six math (88% vs. 40% statewide) and Algebra I (67% vs. 31% statewide). In Science, 77% of SAS NWA students achieved Level Three or Level Four, versus 38% for the state, an impressive 39% differential.

Additionally, when compared to other schools in Advanced (Level Four) rates, SAS NWA performed among Arkansas' top schools in tested categories statewide, most notably:



Ranked #1 school in the state for ELA Advanced (Level Four) rate in both seventh and tenth grade.

Ranked #1 school in the state for Math Advanced (Level Four) rate in sixth grade.

Ranked #4 school in the state for Advanced (Level Four) rate in overall Science performance.

Ranked #9 school in the state for Advanced (Level Four) rate in overall Math performance. Ranked #10 school in the state for Advanced (Level Four) rate in overall ELA performance.

Co-Chairman of BASIS Educational Ventures Peter Bezanson said, "You don't have to be a genius to enter SAS, but you will be ready to achieve at globally competitive levels when you leave us to attend a top tier college!"

School for Advanced Studies is diverse by design, serving a broad cross-section of students from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds, racial and ethnic groups, and academic starting points. The school maintains no admissions criteria or barriers to entry and welcomes students who come in above, below, and at grade level.

Head of School Jennifer Higgins said, "In our very first year, ATLAS results confirm what our school community already knows-School for Advanced Studies Northwest Arkansas students, teachers, and families are dedicated to high achievement and a culture of intellectual curiosity. These results represent a yearlong pursuit of skill building, knowledge, and confidence to excel in college and beyond. Our commitment to academic rigor and exploration is making a measurable difference for every student."

Students at the School for Advanced Studies Northwest Arkansas deepen their expertise through academic concentrations in Fine Arts, Humanities, or Math & Science. These focused pathways offer specialized coursework and projects, allowing students to tailor their education to their passions and develop advanced skills in their chosen fields of study.

Enrollment for the 2025–26 school year is open. Learn more or apply at schoolsforadvancedstudies .

About School for Advanced Studies Northwest Arkansas

School for Advanced Studies Northwest Arkansas is a tuition-free public charter school serving middle and high school students beginning in grade five, in Rogers, AR. The curriculum is designed to mimic the college experience, with seminar-style discussions and specialized concentrations. By combining advanced academics with a vibrant, student-centered culture, the school creates an environment where intellectual curiosity is celebrated. The school has no admissions criteria or barriers to enrollment and welcomes students of all academic backgrounds.

