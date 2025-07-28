UK Payroll Theory Training Course Employment Law, PAYE, NI Contributions, And Auto-Enrolment For Confident Payroll Management (ONLINE EVENT: September 15-16, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance your payroll management skills with our CPD-accredited course, ideal for HR professionals and payroll administrators. Covering employment law, PAYE, and more, this expert-led training offers practical insights and equips you with credentials for roles like Payroll Manager and HR Manager.

Navigating the complexities of payroll management requires a solid foundation of knowledge and skills. This Theory Training is a CPD-accredited course designed to provide HR professionals, payroll administrators, and aspiring payroll experts with a thorough understanding of payroll fundamentals and processes.

This course covers everything from employment law and payroll administration to understanding PAYE, national insurance contributions, and auto-enrolment. Whether you're new to payroll or looking to deepen your expertise, this training ensures you are well-prepared to manage payroll responsibilities confidently and accurately.

Delivered by experienced trainers with real-world payroll expertise, the sessions combine theoretical learning with practical insights. Participants will leave equipped with knowledge that can immediately enhance their day-to-day roles.

CPD Accreditation: Gain a recognised CPD certificate to bolster your professional credentials.

Expert-Led Training: Learn from seasoned professionals with hands-on payroll experience.

Comprehensive Curriculum: Covers all key aspects of payroll theory in an accessible and practical way. Immediate Application: Designed to integrate seamlessly into real-world payroll scenarios.

What are the Course Requirements?

There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of Payroll, this is the right place for you.

What will be the Career Path?



Payroll Administrator

Payroll Manager

International Payroll Manager

HR Manager CIS specialist

What is provided with the Course?



Course Material

Recording of Training Aftercare Course Support

Certifications



Certificate of Completion Attendance Continuous Personal Development (CPD)

Everyone who completes the course gets:



A certificate (Accredited certificate and on success of your assessments where applicable) A manual as your resources tool

This course is ideal for:



HR professionals and payroll administrators seeking to strengthen their payroll knowledge.

Individuals new to payroll looking for an in-depth introduction to core principles. Employers and business owners aiming to manage payroll responsibilities more effectively.

Key Topics Covered:



Topic 1: Payroll Administration

Topic 2: Introduction / Employment Law

Topic 3: Starters and Leavers

Topic 4: Tax

Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution

Topic 6: Minimum Wage

Topic 7: Holiday Leave

Topic 8: SSP

Topic 9: SMP

Topic 10: Student Loan

Topic 11: Child Care Topic 12: Automatic Enrolment

